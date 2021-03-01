Free food for kids being offered by Fredericktown church

"When I first started this program, it was really on my heart that this is for anybody and everybody who has a kid," McCutcheon said. "You have kids, this is a resource for you. It's not about whether or not it is a need. It is about letting us love on you by receiving this resource. It helps stretch other resources. And tell me what family couldn't use a little more stretching of your resources."

McCutcheon said this is not a church thing. It is a community thing.

"I’m thankful to have the opportunity to bring this resource to our community that again just loving on people in a way that there is nothing being expected in return," McCutcheon said. "I know that was really hard for me for a long time because there was always a catch. Even if it was going to a church and then being asked to come, well then they still wanted something from me. Nope I’m not asking you. Now if you inquire, I will tell you about it, but I’m not asking you to come that’s not contingent on you coming back next week."

McCutcheon said Calvary Church has a newer pastor and one of the things the pastor said has lined up with her heart.

"The church has been known for way too long for what the church is against, and it's about time the church is known for what it's for, and we are for our community and we are for people and so is God," McCutcheon said. "What better way to show that and live that out every week then to love on others with no strings attached. We're not asking for anything in return. We just love being able to have that opportunity to be for people. It is exciting and I love doing it, even when it's cold outside."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkmeper@democratnewsonline.com

