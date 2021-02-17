Free Food for Kids

Every week until the end the May, families with children between the age of 3 and 18 years-old can pick up 7 suppers, 7 snacks and a gallon of milk per kid in their household completely free of charge.
The program began at Calvary Church in October and has continued every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. A second location was added five weeks ago on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. at Meadow Heights School. Those participating may only choose one location a week.
As of the Feb. 12 distribution, the local program has provided families with 11,589 gallons of milk and 79,923 meals and snacks.
The only thing needed to qualify for the free food is to have a child between 3 and 18 years old in your household. There is no registration or forms to fill out and no financial qualifications.
"You don't even have to reside in Madison County or Bollinger County," Organizer Amber McCutcheon said. "You literally just drive through and receive, and the only thing we ask is the kids first and last name so we can show that point of service."
McCutcheon said the free food is a federal food program done through the CACFP At-Risk Afterschool Food Program. She said this area qualifies because of the poverty level in the community.
"I always keep the food just really easy and delicious foods kids will actually eat," McCutcheon said. "I just started using grilled, fully cooked, chicken breasts that are frozen and we do tuna packets and cheese and yogurts. Those are all heartier proteins that are not processed."
McCutcheon said she is allowed to use processed foods but prefers to keep the menu clean and simple. She said some of the common items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cheese sticks, yogurt and more.
Each bag comes with a menu of 7 dinners, 7 snacks and then a gallon of milk. Starting earlier this year McCutcheon has began posting ideas of how to be creative with the items given each week. These videos can be found on the Calvary Church Facebook page.
"I know my kids, they will take the peach cups and put them in the freezer and they will take that and add it to the yogurt and they make a smoothie," McCutcheon said. "Well a smoothie wasn't what was on the menu. If you can take that bag and begin to see possibilities beyond what's on that menu then you can see the potential for so much more. That's really what it is, being creative with the resources we have."
McCutcheon said they are serving around 600 bags of food every week from the Calvary Church location and the type of people coming through are very diverse.
"It really is for everybody," McCutcheon said. "If you are out here on a Thursday you will see new cars, old cars, people of all walks of life literally coming through. It is beautiful because it makes it where there is no judgement and I love that."
McCutcheon said this is a program for everybody with no strings attached.
"When I first started this program, it was really on my heart that this is for anybody and everybody who has a kid," McCutcheon said. "You have kids, this is a resource for you. It's not about whether or not it is a need. It is about letting us love on you by receiving this resource. It helps stretch other resources. And tell me what family couldn't use a little more stretching of your resources."
McCutcheon said this is not a church thing. It is a community thing.
"I’m thankful to have the opportunity to bring this resource to our community that again just loving on people in a way that there is nothing being expected in return," McCutcheon said. "I know that was really hard for me for a long time because there was always a catch. Even if it was going to a church and then being asked to come, well then they still wanted something from me. Nope I’m not asking you. Now if you inquire, I will tell you about it, but I’m not asking you to come that’s not contingent on you coming back next week."
McCutcheon said Calvary Church has a newer pastor and one of the things the pastor said has lined up with her heart.
"The church has been known for way too long for what the church is against, and it's about time the church is known for what it's for, and we are for our community and we are for people and so is God," McCutcheon said. "What better way to show that and live that out every week then to love on others with no strings attached. We're not asking for anything in return. We just love being able to have that opportunity to be for people. It is exciting and I love doing it, even when it's cold outside."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkmeper@democratnewsonline.com