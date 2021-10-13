The Freedom from Mandates Act and the Health Freedom for All Act are two policies I helped author which will ensure that no vaccine mandate from the federal government will ever be allowed to go into effect. I am going to do everything I can to convince my colleagues to pass these bills and protect our freedoms and our rights. But the reality is, with Joe Biden as President, Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and Chuck Schumer in charge of the Senate, we have an uphill battle in front of us.

It is also time that employers take a stand for their employees. As I’ve said before, if you’re an employer and you trust your employee to make good decisions on behalf of your company, trust that they will make good decisions for their health, their family’s health, and your company’s health. Fight for their ability to exercise conscientious religious objections, to follow the science, to learn the issues and believe that they will act responsibly should they feel unwell. These are commonsense measures that will help prove to your employees that you not only care about them, but you care about their opinions as well.