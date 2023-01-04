Freezing temps break pipe at MCHD

Employees at the Madison County Health Department had an unwelcome Christmas surprise, Dec. 26, when custodians arrived to find a pipe had burst due to the frigid went temperatures.

The health department was closed on Monday, in observation of Christmas, but luckily some staff came in to check on the building.

When the health department custodians arrived, they found water throughout the entrance section of the new building. The water had spread into about one third of the building.

Jeff Farmer, City Building Inspector, came in to shut off the water lines for the office, and while there, he identified the significant issue and contacted the Fredericktown Fire Department to provide mitigation support.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark reported about 2 inches of water throughout the first section of the original building. The Fire Department provided assistance, and the water was removed from the area.

With Board Chairman approval, MCHD Administrator Becky Hunt worked with staff who were available to respond to the facility, to get the water line break fixed and water restored to the department on Monday.

Once the building was secured, and with Monday being a holiday, the rest was left to Tuesday morning.

The Board of Trustees met Tuesday morning to address the next steps of the department's continuity of operations plans.

Hunt said, employees worked Tuesday to begin inventory of potential damage by each room affected.

With direction from the Board of Trustees, the staff began the process of setting up services in the Training Room, Staff Break Room and the Conference Room. Employees began parking in the lot along West Main and the employee parking lot is now being used for client parking for easy access to the training room entrance.

After all the chaos, Wednesday morning, the department was open for services.

Hunt said, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

"The insurance adjuster will be coming to assess the damage by end of next week," Hunt said. "Following this information, we can then begin to work on the remediation of the building. We do not know how long this will take. Thank you all for your patience during this recovery phase."

For services at the Madison County Health Departmen,t park in the back of the building and enter near the steps/ramp.