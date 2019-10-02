{{featured_button_text}}

Fete d'l'Automne - yearly French Autumn Festival Oct. 6, near Junction CC & 21 in northern Washington County across from Washington State Park. There will be live music, French food, games, historical information, genealogy of area families and more. It will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Old Mines Area Historical Society. For more information, call 573-586-5171 or 1-573-438-6400.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments