You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fresh Flower Fun
0 comments

Fresh Flower Fun

{{featured_button_text}}

Fresh Flower Fun with Tina Bales of Wild Flowers & Friends is coming to Homan Hall in Marquand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 13.

Floral Designer Tina Bales will be giving instructions for and assisting in the creation of your own beautiful fresh flower bouquet to take home.

Reservations can be made by calling Susan at 573-783-5438, Lethia at 573-783-3282, or Tina at 573-783-1518

The class is limited to the first 20 registered participants. The cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies needed for your own fresh floral bouquet.

Payment can be made in advanced using debit or credit card and calling Tina or by mailing a check to MDC, P.O. Box 101, Marquand, MO 63655

Bring your own refreshments and something to share, too, if you would like. Marquand Development holds a Consumption License, therefore attendees may bring their own adult beverages to the event. 

If the event has to be canceled due to inclement weather, there will be a make up date of March 20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News