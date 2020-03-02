Fresh Flower Fun with Tina Bales of Wild Flowers & Friends is coming to Homan Hall in Marquand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., March 13.

Floral Designer Tina Bales will be giving instructions for and assisting in the creation of your own beautiful fresh flower bouquet to take home.

Reservations can be made by calling Susan at 573-783-5438, Lethia at 573-783-3282, or Tina at 573-783-1518

The class is limited to the first 20 registered participants. The cost is $35 per person and includes all supplies needed for your own fresh floral bouquet.

Payment can be made in advanced using debit or credit card and calling Tina or by mailing a check to MDC, P.O. Box 101, Marquand, MO 63655

Bring your own refreshments and something to share, too, if you would like. Marquand Development holds a Consumption License, therefore attendees may bring their own adult beverages to the event.

If the event has to be canceled due to inclement weather, there will be a make up date of March 20.

