Try 3 months for $3
Friday Club Donates To Catpack Program

GFWC Friday Club Treasurer Nenita Talaban and member Janet Ward present the Fredericktown Catpack program with a donation, March 11, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Catpack student volunteers Ella Clauser (right) and Mary Jane Myers (left) accept the donation. For more information regarding the Catpack Program or how to donate, please contact Shelley Stacy at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School at 573-783-6555.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments