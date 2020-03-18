Friday Club Donates To Catpack Program
0 comments

Friday Club Donates To Catpack Program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Club Donates To Catpack Program

GFWC Friday Club members Doris Firebaugh (left) and Nenita Talaban present the Fredericktown Catpack program with a donation, March 16, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. Catpack student volunteer Ella Clauser and sponsor Cindy Cofer accept the donation. For more information regarding the Catpack Program or how to donate, please contact Cofer at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School at 573-783-6555.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Getting the hogs out

At the March 17 meeting of East Ozarks Audubon Society, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods b…

Kay, Hinkle to wed
Democrat News

Kay, Hinkle to wed

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News