Friday Club February meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met February 21 at Follis Hall. After the pledges to the flags, President Firebaugh welcomed two guests from the GFWC Quest Club, Mary Daughtery and Joyce Mullen. The club also welcomed Reva Slinkard, guest of member Conita Follis.

President Firebaugh introduced Friday Club member Emelita Bentinganan as the speaker. Emelita gave a fascinating program on the Philippines, her birth country. From the many examples of the crafts and historic clothing. Mellie shared to the cultural history of the country, it's weather, many ethnic groups, foods, to the countries many holidays and how they are celebrated, to the countries educational system which has one of the highest literacy rates in all of the Asian countries, where every student learns English and Spanish in spite of over 150 plus dialects in the country, our knowledge of the Philippines was greatly expanded.

Next Sharon Allen gave a touching devotional entitled "What is a Home without a Bible" taken from God's Little Devotional Book for Mom's. Afterwards, Janet Ward gave a prayer before we all shared the delicious food provided by hostesses Mellie Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban.

The Secretary and Treasury reports were given by Linda Hogan and Nenita Talaban and approved as read. Thank you notes were shared by Nenita from SEMO Family Violence and the Salvation Army for donations received from Friday Club. A request was received from Relay for Life for a donation for the upcoming June 2020 event. The club voted to make a donation again this year. Discussions and planning began on the upcoming Prince and Princess Pageant sponsored by Friday Club. The event will kick off the Azalea Festival weekend on Thursday, April 30. The theme for the Azalea Festival this year is Sweet Home Madison County, "A Family Tradition." The next Friday Club meeting will be held March 29, at Follis Hall.

