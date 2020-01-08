The GFWC Friday Club met Dec. 20, at Follis Place for a lovely Christmas brunch provided by all members present. After members enjoyed all the wonderful food, a short meeting was led by President Doris Firebaugh.
Millie Bentinganan gave a timely and very appropriate devotional dealing with handling the stresses of the Christmas season while remembering to think of others and find ways to add joy and love to those in need. The secretarial report was given by Linda Hogan and accepted as read. In the absence of treasurer, Nenita Talaban, President Firebaugh gave the report which was approved. Penny-a-day money for the year was collected from members to be donated to Missouri Girl's Town.
The members gave a heartfelt welcome to the clubs newest member, Abbie Umfleet. After finishing the meeting the members had a Dirty Santa gift exchange which was enjoyed by everyone. The next meeting will be January 17, at the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown with the GFWC Quest Club as the guests of Friday Club.
