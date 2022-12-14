 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Club holds December meeting

friday club

Karen Fulton (left) with the Madison County Food Bank accepts a donation from the Friday Club, represented by members, from left, Carolyn Kegley, Janet Ward, and Ginny Hogan.

 Provided by Janet Ward

The GFWC Friday Club met Dec. 9, at New Providence Baptist Church.

After the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags, all members shared what they were thankful for this year for the club devotional.

The secretarial report was approved as given by Linda Hogan.

With received correspondence, Janet Ward shared a lovely card from Missouri Girls Town thanking the club for all it does for the girls throughout the year.

Carolyn Kegley gave the treasurer's report which was approved by members. She reported a donation was given to Karen Fulton with the Madison County Food Bank this month from the club.

Ginny Hogan gave a blessing before the members enjoyed many wonderful food dishes provided by all members for the Christmas luncheon. This was followed by the exchanging of gifts and  lovely time of fellowship.

Plans were made for the first meeting of 2023, to be held Jan. 27. The devotion will be given by Linda Hogan and the hostesses will be Sasha Starkey and Ginny Hogan.

The December meeting ended with the club collect.

