The GFWC Friday Club met Dec. 14 at Follis Hall for its Christmas luncheon meeting.

The meeting started with Margaret Miller presiding and leading the members in the pledges to the flags. The minutes and treasurer's reports were approved as read by Linda Hogan. Correspondence was read including a thank you from the Fredericktown R-I School District for Friday Club's donation to the Catpack Weekend Food Program which helps to feed 80 students each week.

Margaret Miller gave a report on the very delightful Miracles on Main Street event held in downtown Fredericktown Dec. 1. Margaret reported the volunteer organizers of the event did a great job providing various free activities for the community to enjoy to start the Christmas season.

At the conclusion of the business meeting, Millie Bentinganan gave a special blessing before members enjoyed the holiday luncheon refreshments provided by the members. Millie Bentinganan and Linda Hogan served as the hostesses. Following the refreshments, members enjoyed exchanging Dirty Santa gifts and a time of fellowship. The next Friday Club meeting will be Jan. 18 at the library.

