Friday Club Holds December Meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met December 10, 2021 at New Providence Church. President Janet Ward opened the meeting by leading the members in the pledges to the American and Missouri flags.

Nenita Talaban began the devotional by reading Luke 2: 8-14 telling of the birth of Christ in the city of David. The angels said Jesus would bring great joy to all the people. Christ was the best gift, the most expensive gift, the gift that lasts forever. He was also the most practical gift that you can use every day throughout your time.

At Christmas we think of salvation, appreciation, and celebration. We also should remember that Jesus Christ is the reason for the season.

President Ward sadly announced that our dear former long time Friday Club member Betty Schmale passed away. Members welcomed our guest Ginny Hogan along with our guest speaker, Sharon Tinnin.

Sharon is head of the local Madison County Salvation Army Unit. They have a local board with seventeen members and meet once a month. Eighty five percent of the money donated to the local unit stays in Madison County. The Madison County unit reports to the St. Louis Midland Division. Fifteen percent of the local donated money goes to the Midland Division in St. Louis. When there are huge events like our recent tornado, the St. Louis unit comes to our aid, so our fifteen percent and much more comes back to us.

Our local unit helps in many ways for our local people in need. To name a few, it assists with utilities, the nutrition center, the Cat Pack school program, SEMO Family Violence group, and the school social workers so they can purchase things to fulfill needs that our children have during the year. They also give local scholarships. The Salvation Army Kettle Drive is still on going at our local Walmart entrance if you wish to make a contribution to this important organization.

The Salvation Army is a faith based group that was established in London in 1865. Sharon Tinnin shared with the group a quote from Mother Teresa. "At the end of our lives, we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done...We will be judged by: I was hungry and you gave to food to eat. I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless and you took me in," Tinnin said. "For me that means the giving of yourself, opening your heart, loving people unconditionally and not being judgmental"

The meeting continued with the treasurer's report and the minutes being read by the secretary, both being approved by members. The club agreed to make donations in December to Madison County Food Bank and the SEMO Family Violence organization.

All members brought food to share as the group socialized and exchanged gifts in a "dirty Santa" style exchange. The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect. The next meeting will be held January 21, 2022 with Millie Bentinganan giving the devotional and Janet Ward and Linda Hogan serving as the hostesses.

