Friday Club

The GFWC Friday Club meets Feb. 22 at the home of member Millie Bentinganan.

 Photo Provided by Janet Ward

The GFWC Friday Club met Feb. 22 at the home of member Millie Bentinganan.

After the pledges to the flags, Doris Firebaugh opened the meeting with a prayer devotional. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were read and approved. Secretary, Linda Hogan, announced that Friday Club members volunteered 12,445 hours in 2018. The treasurer, Nenita Talaban, noted that donations were made to Missouri Girl's Town and to the Sophomore Pilgrimage program. President Firebaugh announced the clubs 2019 Sophomore Pilgrimage recipient is Ruby Stallard from Marquand.

The club voted to donate again to the Fredericktown R-I Cat Pack weekend food program. Memorial gifts were decided on to honor the two recently lost loved ones of two members. Received notes of thanks were shared and an invitation from the Mina Sauk club in Ironton to join them for a dinner meeting in March. Several members plan to attend.

Janet Ward gave our program on GFWC National and International Program and Goals through 2020. She shared that GFWC has more than 128 years of history rich in timely challenges and major accomplishments. With this in mind, GFWC will have two major emphasis area through 2020. Since GFWC was founded on the principle of "Unity in Diversity," the first emphasis will be "Diversity." The second area of emphasis will be "Legislation" because of GFWC's past and continuing passion for positive change in communities through legislation. In 1906 GFWC member's persistent voices passed the Pure Food and Drug Act. The organization will select two bills and work actively for them to become laws.

During the term through 2020 GFWC will also have "7 Grand Initiatives." Each initiative will have a goal of 1,000. The seven include: 1,000 clubs doing a service project on Martin Luther King Day; planting 1,000 trees on Arbor Day; donating 1,000 pairs of shoes to Soles 4 Souls; donating 1,000 Dr. Seuss books by March 2020; having 1,000 members join in the Legislative Action Center; having 1,000 projects devoted to women in the military; having 1,000 members donate $1,000 to the Capitol Campaign.

After the informative program, the members enjoyed wonderful food provided by hostesses Millie Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban while the members worked on plans for the upcoming Prince and Princess Pageant on May 2. The next meeting will be March 15 at Follis Place. Any women interested in joining the Friday Club and in working together to make a difference are encouraged to contact any Friday Club member.

