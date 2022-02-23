Friday Club holds February meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Feb. 18 at New Providence Baptist Church. President Janet Ward opened the meeting, leading members with the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags.

Ginny Hogan gave the devotional about a young mother newly diagnosed with cancer. She needed God's presence and peace. The biblical verse Isaiah 54:10 came into her mind, "For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not be removed, saith the Lord that hath mercy on thee." This verse reminds us that things may be rough, but God has given us his covenant of peace.

The minutes were approved as read by Linda Hogan. She shared a thank you card received from former member Margaret Miller, thanking the members for the gift she received from them. Treasurer, Carolyn Kegley also shared a thank you from Missouri Girl's Town for the club's recent donation. The treasurer's report was then given and approved as read. The club voted to give a donation to the local Relay for Life for their 2022 spring event.

Each year, the GFWC Friday Club sponsors a local student to be their Sophomore Pilgrimage candidate. Carolyn Kegley announced that this year Fredericktown High School student Jackson Smith has been chosen to attend the event in Jefferson City. Congratulations to Jackson who is the son of Kevin and Tabitha Smith.

Janet Ward gave a prayer before the members enjoyed great refreshments from hostesses Nenita Talaban and Millie Bentinganan. As the refreshments were enjoyed, the members worked on planning the Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant that Friday Club sponsors. This year's pageant will open the Azalea Festival on Thursday, May 5.

The next meeting will be March 18, with Nenita Talaban giving the devotional and Sasha Starkey, Ginny Hogan and Carolyn Kegley serving as hostesses.

