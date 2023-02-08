The GFWC Friday Club met Jan. 27 at New Providence Church. The meeting began with President Janet Ward leading the members in the U.S. and Missouri flags. This was followed by the devotional given by Linda Hogan.

The devotional was based on Proverbs 19:21. "Many are the plans in a person's heart, but it is the Lord's purposes that prevail."

She asked members as they imagine the upcoming New Year, to reflect on the last year. Forgive your selfish ambitions and poor choices of last year and ask God to plant in you a desire to do his will because his plan for your life is perfect.

The second part of the devotion was to remind members to not rush through life. When we hurry, we miss out on the joy of the moment, and everything gets out of sync. Instead we should ask God to help us to slow down and fully experience the message and meaning in every moment.

Sasha Starkey and Ginny Hogan served delicious potato soup, turkey and provolone sandwiches along with veggies and relishes, and homemade cinnamon rolls along with drinks to members. These were enjoyed as the meeting continued.

The minutes were approved as read by Linda Hogan. Carolyn Kegley shared a thank you received from the SEMO Family Violence Council for the donation the club made to them. A form from Relay for Life was received for the club to fill out for our sponsorship for them this year. Janet Ward shared the Missouri Club Woman Report with members and the statistical report that she filled out for Friday Club and sent into the Missouri GFWC. It was reported by Linda Hogan that the Friday Club members had a total of 9,796 hours of volunteerism for 2022.

Janet Ward reported that the GFWC Friday Club's Sophomore Pilgrimage candidate for this year is Halie Bess of Fredericktown. Following this announcement Carolyn Kegley gave the treasury report. She reported that after deducting donations to Madison Co. Food Pantry, SEMO Family Violence, money for the clubs sponsorship for Sophomore Pilgrimage, and our newest donations for Relay for Life and Missouri Girls Town, the club has an adequate balance. The treasury report was approved.

The members continued with plans for the 2023 Prince and Princess Pageant. The next meeting was announced to be February 17 with Millie Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban to be hostesses and Carolyn Kegley to have the devotional. The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect.