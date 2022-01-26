Friday Club holds Jan. meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Jan. 21, at New Providence Baptist Church. President Janet Ward called the meeting to order and welcomed all members present and our newest member, Ginny Hogan.

Our guest speaker was Janelle Rehkop with the Madison County Health Department. The health department has a staff of 15 at this time. Janelle is currently serving our community through the health department heading up its emergency preparedness. During the recent tornadoes in our community, in October, they served our residents in a multitude of ways including providing showers in the health department's new facility as well as a place to charge phones and other technology needs including computer access.

Community services are just one of the nine departments of the health department's services. Within these nine departments there are 39 different programs through which they provide services for our community. Janelle explained each one in detail.

We were familiar with many of services and others were new to the club members. One area under Chronic Disease Prevention which was new to us was the Cancer Road to Recovery. Through this program the health department provides cancer services which help pay for gas money to transport cancer patients to their treatments. This program is not based on the patient's finances and can reimburse up to $200 a month of verified transportation expenses for treatments.

At the present time, the health department is very busy with COVID issues. Janelle reported to us that, as of our January meeting, Madison County had 5,365 people who have received at least one dose of COVID Vaccine or 43% of our population. The number of Madison County residents who are fully vaccinated at that time was reported as 4,619 or 37.8% of our population.

If you would like to have more information on services provided by our Madison County Health Department stop by the building on the corner of West Main and Armory St. and they will be happy to give you a list of their services for our community.

After Janelle Rehkop's very interesting program and our pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags, Millie Bentinganan gave a devotional entitled "Instructions for the New Year." It was filled with good reminders of ways to improve our lives.

The business meeting continued with the secretarial and treasury reports which were both approved. Carolyn Kegley shared thank you letters received by the Friday Club for recent donations made to Madison County Food Pantry, SEMO Family Violence, and from the Madison County chapter of the Salvation Army.

Millie Bentinganan shared with the group books chosen to be donated to the Fredericktown Branch of Ozark Regional Library in memory of two of our recently deceased long time members, Radha Rao and Betty Schmale. Janet Ward announced the 2022 Azalea Festival theme will be "Rocking 60's" in celebration of the 60th year for the festival.

Members enjoyed the refreshments provided by hostesses, Linda Hogan and Janet Ward. After the reciting of the club collect by members, the meeting ended with the announcement the next meeting will be Feb. 18 with Millie Bentingana and Nenita Talaban serving as hostesses and Ginny Hogan to give the devotional.

