Friday Club holds March meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met March 18 at New Providence Baptist Church. After the pledges to the flags, Nenita Talaban gave the devotional. She said the past should be a springboard to your future. The failure to act can lead to stagnation. The coward never started and the winner perseveres. In other words, "Take the Risk. It is better than doing nothing."

The minutes were read by Linda Hogan and approved by the members. She shared a letter received from Margaret Miller for the club. It included a Friday Club article from the May 12, 1927 issue of the DN. The members enjoyed hearing of the club's activities 95 years ago. At that time, the Friday Club was busy fulfilling a request from the Missouri State Registrar asking for their assistance in getting all births registered in Madison County. Birth Registration was very important as companies would not hire people without a birth certificate, soldiers were denied compensations without birth registration, and a Missouri State Law could assess a $50 fine on any doctor, mid-wife, attendant, or parent who failed to comply with this law for birth registration.

Carolyn Kegley gave the treasurer's report which was approved as read. Carolyn announced that the Azalea Prince and Princess Contestants entrance application will be in the March 30 edition of the Democrat News.

While enjoying delicious potato soup, chicken salad sandwiches, homemade sausage, key lime pie, and cream puffs provided by hostesses Sasha Starkey, Ginny Hogan, and Carolyn Kegley, the meeting continued with new business and additional planning for the Prince and Princess Pageant which is scheduled for May 5, 7 p.m. at the Fredericktown High School Gym.

The meeting ended with reciting of the club collect and the announcement of the next meeting on April 22 with Conita Follis to give the devotional and Janet Ward and Conita Follis to be the hostesses.

