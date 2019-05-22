The GFWC Friday Club met May 10 at the library for a luncheon meeting.
All members brought delicious food to share. Reva Honea and Sharon Allen were the hostesses and provided lovely decorations and gifts for each member. Jerry Ellen Stephens gave the devotional and introduced members to a series of books including "The Power of Praying for Parents." The series also included books for grandparents, women and teenagers.
Carolyn Kegley shared received correspondence. The Secretary's and Treasurer's report were approved. With the Treasurer's report, Nenita Talaban reported on the expenses incurred for the Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant. The members discussed the very successful pageant. Various community businesses were acknowledged and thanked for their donations to the pageant. They included McDonald's, Little Caesar's, Dairy Bar, Pense Brothers' Drilling, Cap America, Chuck's Short Stop, Sonic, Subway, Scoops, Pizza Hut, The Flower Box, and Larry Wojtczuk.
The club voted to make donations to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown High School, Fredericktown School District Cat Pack program, and Madison County Relay for Life. Additional donations will be made at the next Friday Club meeting which will be held the third Friday of September.
