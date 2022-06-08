Friday Club holds May meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met May 20 at the New Providence Baptist Church.

After leading members in the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags, President Janet Ward introduced guest speaker Jackson Smith.

The club sponsored FHS sophomore Smith to attend the Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City. Jackson thanked the club for sending him on this educational activity. Jackson gave a very informative talk about his trip. He shared many photos of the trip, including places he had never seen such as the Winston Churchill Memorial on the Westminster College campus in Fulton, Missouri.

Jackson was impressed with the Missouri Capitol. He said he enjoyed the murals on display which represented various cities, getting to go into the capitol dome to take photos, sitting in on a legislative session, and hearing a debate on the floor.

Jackson got to meet and talk with Representative Rick Francis and learn about what his job entails. He viewed the Missouri Supreme Court building and learned granite from the Fredericktown area was used for its construction. He also visited the Governor's Mansion and Missouri State Highway Patrol facilities.

Jackson said he found it fun to meet so many students from other Missouri communities during his two days of activities.

Following the program, Carolyn Kegley gave a devotional poem entitled "Each Day You Live." She ended with First John 4:12 "No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us."

Following the devotional, the secretarial and treasury reports were approved as read by Linda Hogan and Kegley.

The Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant, sponsored by the club, was discussed. The event was enjoyed by a large community crowd. The contestants seemed to enjoy the event and were very entertaining. A thank you received by Kegley from David Stevens was read to members. David was thanking the club for allowing him to play his keyboard during the pageant. The crowd and children always enjoy being entertained by his marvelous playing of their favorite children's music.

With new business, the club voted to make donations to Fredericktown High School, the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, and New Providence Baptist Church. The club also voted to have the current officers continue to serve the club throughout the September 2022 to September 2023 year. The officers who will continue to serve are President Ward, Vice President Nenita Talaban, Secretary Hogan, and Corresponding Secretary Emelita Bentinganan.

The members enjoyed the super delicious potluck luncheon provided by all members.

The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect by all members and the announcement of the next meeting, September 16, 2022.

