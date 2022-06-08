 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Club holds May meeting

  • 0

The GFWC Friday Club met May 20 at the New Providence Baptist Church.

After leading members in the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags, President Janet Ward introduced guest speaker Jackson Smith.

The club sponsored FHS sophomore Smith to attend the Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City. Jackson thanked the club for sending him on this educational activity. Jackson gave a very informative talk about his trip. He shared many photos of the trip, including places he had never seen such as the Winston Churchill Memorial on the Westminster College campus in Fulton, Missouri.

Jackson was impressed with the Missouri Capitol. He said he enjoyed the murals on display which represented various cities, getting to go into the capitol dome to take photos, sitting in on a legislative session, and hearing a debate on the floor.

Jackson got to meet and talk with Representative Rick Francis and learn about what his job entails. He viewed the Missouri Supreme Court building and learned granite from the Fredericktown area was used for its construction. He also visited the Governor's Mansion and Missouri State Highway Patrol facilities.

People are also reading…

Jackson said he found it fun to meet so many students from other Missouri communities during his two days of activities.

Following the program, Carolyn Kegley gave a devotional poem entitled "Each Day You Live." She ended with First John 4:12 "No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us."

Following the devotional, the secretarial and treasury reports were approved as read by Linda Hogan and Kegley.

The Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant, sponsored by the club, was discussed. The event was enjoyed by a large community crowd. The contestants seemed to enjoy the event and were very entertaining. A thank you received by Kegley from David Stevens was read to members. David was thanking the club for allowing him to play his keyboard during the pageant. The crowd and children always enjoy being entertained by his marvelous playing of their favorite children's music.

With new business, the club voted to make donations to Fredericktown High School, the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, and New Providence Baptist Church. The club also voted to have the current officers continue to serve the club throughout the September 2022 to September 2023 year. The officers who will continue to serve are President Ward, Vice President Nenita Talaban, Secretary Hogan, and Corresponding Secretary Emelita Bentinganan.

The members enjoyed the super delicious potluck luncheon provided by all members.

The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect by all members and the announcement of the next meeting, September 16, 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stitched together

Stitched together

Purple, green, black or brown, tall, short, one-eyed, or six-legged, monsters can be anything the imagination creates.

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers, 78, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born May 12, 1944, in Cascade, Missouri, the son of Arley and Opal (Pugh) Myers.

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Medicare is a health insurance program that covers many services but it does not cover everything a senior may need.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

May 2, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News