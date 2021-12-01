Friday Club holds November meeting

The GFWC Friday club met November 19, 2021, at New Providence United Baptist Church. President Janet Ward led the members in the pledge to the United States and Missouri flags.

President Ward introduced Fredericktown Mayor, Kelly Korokis. The mayor said the town has been working on water district distribution, paving roads, replacing lines and repairing the substation.

The storm cleanup is going well. It has been a challenge getting trailers to haul everything. We have been getting poles and lines for the cobalt mine also. The mine is planning on going underground soon. Also the mine has been annexed into the town.

The city is working on Prop P. Prop P money has been accumulating so that we have a nice down payment on a public safety building that will house the fire department and the police department. It will also include a separate court room. This will be located in the area of West College and Park.

The city is also working on repairs at the water plant and the pavilion at City Lake which was destroyed in the tornado. The sports complex is going well. The girls were able to use it for their softball tournament. The lights are going in soon. Everything is starting to get back to normal.

Also, Melanie Allen has started the Blackcat Community Partnership. The board is made up of representatives from school, parents, health, businesses and local and county government. It was created to create and maintain communication between school and community. Their motto is One School, One Community, Connecting for a Greater Future.

The devotion was given by Carolyn Kegley on "Be Grateful and Give Thanks." Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family and food, also, for being thankful and counting blessings. Dear Lord God give us grateful hearts.

The November minutes were approved as read by Vice-President, Nenita Talaban. The treasurer's report given by treasurer Carolyn Kegley was approved by the members. A thank you note from Kelly A. Burlison Middle School for the donation to the Cat Pack Program was shared with the members.

The members enjoyed delicious refreshments provided by Emelita Bentinganan and Sasha Starkey. The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect and the announcement of the next meeting to be on December 10, 2021.

