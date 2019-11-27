{{featured_button_text}}

The GFWC Friday Club met Nov. 15, 2019 at Follis Place with 11 members present.

The refreshment part of the meeting began with Reva Honea giving a blessing before the group enjoyed a delicious lunch of creamy potato soup, pumpkin cake, pineapple upside down cake, individual apple pies, fruit, nuts and chocolate along with hot spiced tea and coffee. The food was provided by member hostesses, Conita Follis, Sasha Starkey and Linda Hogan.

The meeting began with the pledges to the United States and Missouri flags followed by a lovely devotional by Janet Ward entitled "Being Thankful," which included bible verses from 1st Chronicles and 2nd Cotinthians.

This was followed by Doris Firebaugh giving a program on "Home Life." Doris' program included sharing "Tips for Beating the Holiday Blues" provided by the AGS Health in Aging Foundation. Doris ended her program with an original prayer she wrote entitled "Our Holiday Prayer." The members thanked Doris for sharing this program and her lovely and inspirational prayer with Friday Club.

Carolyn Kegley read thank you notes from SEMO Family Violence Council, Madison County Senior Center and Kelly A. Burlison Middle School for donations they received. The secretary's report was read by Linda Hogan and approved by members. Nenita Talaban gave the treasurer's report which was approved as read. Her report included a donation given to the Salvation Army by the club.

The club members agreed to participate again this year in the town's holiday pole decorating to help with beautification for the downtown area through the holidays. The meeting ended with members reciting the club collect and President Firebaugh giving a reminder of the club's next meeting Dec. 20 at Follis Place, which will include a holiday brunch provided by all members.

