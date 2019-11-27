The GFWC Friday Club met Nov. 15, 2019 at Follis Place with 11 members present.
The refreshment part of the meeting began with Reva Honea giving a blessing before the group enjoyed a delicious lunch of creamy potato soup, pumpkin cake, pineapple upside down cake, individual apple pies, fruit, nuts and chocolate along with hot spiced tea and coffee. The food was provided by member hostesses, Conita Follis, Sasha Starkey and Linda Hogan.
The meeting began with the pledges to the United States and Missouri flags followed by a lovely devotional by Janet Ward entitled "Being Thankful," which included bible verses from 1st Chronicles and 2nd Cotinthians.
You have free articles remaining.
This was followed by Doris Firebaugh giving a program on "Home Life." Doris' program included sharing "Tips for Beating the Holiday Blues" provided by the AGS Health in Aging Foundation. Doris ended her program with an original prayer she wrote entitled "Our Holiday Prayer." The members thanked Doris for sharing this program and her lovely and inspirational prayer with Friday Club.
Carolyn Kegley read thank you notes from SEMO Family Violence Council, Madison County Senior Center and Kelly A. Burlison Middle School for donations they received. The secretary's report was read by Linda Hogan and approved by members. Nenita Talaban gave the treasurer's report which was approved as read. Her report included a donation given to the Salvation Army by the club.
The club members agreed to participate again this year in the town's holiday pole decorating to help with beautification for the downtown area through the holidays. The meeting ended with members reciting the club collect and President Firebaugh giving a reminder of the club's next meeting Dec. 20 at Follis Place, which will include a holiday brunch provided by all members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.