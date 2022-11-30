Friday Club holds November meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met, Nov. 18, at New Providence Baptist Church with all members present. Mellie Bentinganan gave a prayer of thanks before the members enjoyed refreshments. Hostesses Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban provided hot cider and coffee along with veggies and dip, orange pineapple jello fruit salad, and a wonderful pumpkin shaped cheese ball with crackers.

Janet Ward opened the meeting leading members in the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags. The devotional was given by Ward based on Psalm 136:1, "O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good for his mercy endures forever."

At this time of Thanksgiving, Ward reminded us of things we should be thank for using the letters of the word "BLESS." B-(bodies) Thank God for our bodies, for our physical health (the ability to walk, run, play, to breath and to think.) Pray for people who can't enjoy these things. L- (labor) We should praise God for our jobs and our income that meets our needs. Thank God for our employer and the people we work with. E-(emotions) We should thank God for joy, peace, contentment, and more. S-(social) We are blessed with relationships. Thank God for parents, grandparents, siblings, children, friends, and relationships in the church and all throughout our lives. S-(spiritual) We should thank God for all the gifts of salvation in Christ. Praise God for forgiveness, prayer, the gift of the Holy Spirit, and the hope of eternal life. May each of us learn to say, "Praise God from whom all blessings flow."

The secretarial report was approved as read by Linda Hogan. She shared a very touching card the club received from former Fredericktown resident, Dr. John Schmale. He lives in Arizona now. He was thanking the club for the book donation to Ozark Regional Library in memory of his wife Betty who passed away last year and was a long time member of the Friday Club.

Carolyn Kegley gave the treasurer's report which was approved as read. Kegley also read a thank you note from Sharon Tinnin, chairperson of Madison County Salvation Army Unit, for the donation they received from Friday Club.

Ward passed along information to the club on plans for this spring's Sophomore Pilgrimage sponsored by Missouri GFWC clubs. The club also discussed plans for more donations to be made to our community in the next two months. Plans are continuing for the Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant next May including some recent materials purchased for the event. She announced that the Azalea Committee has set the theme of the festival to be "No Place like Azalea."

The club set the December meeting for Dec. 9 at noon with all members to bring food and dirty Santa gifts. The meeting ended with members reciting the club collect.