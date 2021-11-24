 Skip to main content
Friday Club holds Oct. meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Oct. 15 at New Providence United baptist Church.

President Janet Ward led the members in the pledge to the American and Missouri flags.

President Ward shared with members the "ABCs of Faith," which had inspirational scripture verses for each letter of the alphabet. The devotion was given by Carolyn Kegley on friends and girlfriends. She also shared a quote from Aristotle, "The antidote for 50 enemies is one friend."

The September meet in minutes were approved as read by Secretary Linda Hogan. The Treasurer report was given by Kegley and approved by members. A thank you note from Relay for Life for the donation made by the Friday Club was shared with members. 

In new business, the club voted to give donations to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, Madison County Nutrition Center, Madison County Food Bank, Fredericktown R-I School's Cat Pack Program, and the SEMO Family Violence group.

The members enjoyed delicious refreshments provided by hostesses Kegley and Ward. A time of shared fellowship was enjoyed by all members. The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect and the announcement of the November 19 meeting.

