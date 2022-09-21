Friday Club holds September meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met Sept. 16, 2022 at New Providence Baptist Church for its first meeting since the summer break.

The six members able to attend were Conita Follis, Ginny Hogan, Emelita Bentinganan, Carolyn Kegley, and Janet Ward. President Ward led the group in the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags.

Ginny Hogan gave a blessing prayer before the group enjoyed fruit, nuts, cheesecake, and tea provided by hostesses Kegley and Ward. Janet presented the members with new Friday Club meeting books for the next two years.

The devotional was given by Ginny Hogan from the book "Psalm 91," by Peggy Joyce Ruth and Angella Ruth Schum. She read part of Psalm 91 from the bible which is filled with reassurances and comfort from our Lord. The last few verses that Ginny read were "Because he has loved me, I will deliver him; I will protect him, because he knows my name. When he calls to me, I will answer him. I will be with him in trouble. I will rescue him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him, and show him my salvation."

The secretary's report was approved as read by Linda Hogan. Kegley read a thank you note from New Providence Baptist Church thanking the club for its generous donation. Then, Carolyn gave the treasury report which was approved as read. New and old business was conducted and was followed by an enjoyable time of fellowship with members. The next meeting will be Oct. 21, with Millie Bentinganan giving the devotional and Conita Follis and Linda Hogan serving as hostesses.