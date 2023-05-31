Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The GFWC Friday Club met May 19 at LaChatina Mexican Restaurant for a luncheon to celebrate a successful year for Friday Club.

The club takes a summer break from meetings. Ginny Hogan gave a blessing before the members present enjoyed the delicious food at LaChatina.

After the luncheon, the meeting began with the pledges to the American and Missouri flags led by President Janet Ward. Following the pledges, a devotional was given by Ginny Hogan based on James 1:1-6 which speaks of trials and temptations we will go through. The verses emphasize that when we go through rough times, if we have a good attitude and ask God in good faith for wisdom to help guide us through difficult times, he will respond generously.

Carolyn Kegley gave the treasurer's report showing the balance after expenses for the Prince and Princess Pageant were paid. The club uses all proceeds earned at the pageant to make donations to the community throughout the year. Plans were made for upcoming donations to be made. Discussions were also held on the positive aspects of the successful Prince and Princess pageant as well as possible changes to be made next year. The DVDs that were preordered at the pageant will be mailed soon.

The next Friday Club meeting will be Sept. 15 at New Providence Baptist Church after members enjoy a summer break.