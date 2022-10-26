Friday Club meets in October

The GFWC Friday Club met Oct. 21 at New Providence Church.

President Janet Ward led the group in the pledges to the U.S. and Missouri flags. She then gave a blessing prayer before members enjoyed fresh apple cake, fruit with dip, and various hot and cold drinks provided by the hostesses Conita Follis and Linda Hogan.

Mellie Bentinganan gave a devotional reminding members that even in difficult times, we should be grateful and remember to thank our Lord every day as we continue to look for ways to help others and continue to grow in our faith. Instead of trying to handle everyday evils and trials by our own strength, we should look to and ask out Lord for his strength and help.

Following the devotional, the minutes from the previous meeting were approved as read by Linda Hogan. With the treasurer's report, Carolyn Kegley said a donation had been made to the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School catpack program, and the report was approved as read.

In new business and upcoming business, the members voted to give a donation to the Salvation Army.

Before the meeting ended, the members recited the club collect, and it was announced the next meeting will be Nov. 18 with the devotional to be by Janet Ward and the hostesses to be Mellie Bentinganan and Nenita Talaban.