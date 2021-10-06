Friday Club meets in September

The GFWC Friday Club met Sept. 25, 2021 at the library for the first time since the COVID outbreak in March of 2020.

The eight members able to attend were Doris Firebaugh, Margaret Miller, Linda Hogan, Carolyn Kegley, Nenita Talaban, Emelita Bentinganan, Jerry Ellen Stephens and Janet Ward. President Firebaugh led the members in the pledges to the United States and Missouri flags and the reciting of the club collect.

The previous minutes from February 2020 were approved as read by Secretary Linda Hogan. President Firebaugh gave the treasury balance and gave a report on the successful Prince and Princess Pageant that Friday Club sponsored during the 2021 Azalea Festival. A donation was given to the Fredericktown R-I School District in appreciation for using its facilities for the Pageant. Donations were also given to the School District Cat Pack Program and to Missouri Girls Town.

With new business, the members agreed to give a donation to Relay for Life which was postponed until this fall. Received thank you notes were shared with the members regarding memorial donations the club gave to honor long time former member Radha Rao who passed away last November. Memorial donations were also acknowledged honoring the passing of Perry Kegley, husband of member Carolyn Kegley, and to honor the passing of Derrick Mungle, son-in-law of member Margaret Miller.