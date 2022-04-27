Friday Club Plans Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant

April 21, the GFWC Friday Club continued to finalize the work leading up to the Azalea Prince and Princess Pageant sponsored by the club, scheduled for May 5, 2022.

Carolyn Kegley announced that there are still contestant openings as they have no yet received 50 entries. The contestants must be residents of Madison County, Missouri. They can be 4, 5, or 6 years-old by May 5, 2022 and not have reached their 7th birthday. If you are interested in having your child be in the pageant or know someone who is, please contact, Carolyn Kegley, 1007 Madison 201 (Road sign 201 is on South Wood Ave.) Fredericktown, MO 63645. For more information call Carolyn at 783-3151.

The contestants receive backpacks filled with more than a dozen gifts provided by the most generous merchants of Fredericktown. The entry form only asks for the child's name, address, telephone, parents name, whether they are a boy or a girl and their birthday. The entry fee is $12. The pageant will be held at the Fredericktown High School gym at 7 p.m., May 5. This event kicks off the Fredericktown Azalea Festival and is always a fun night for all who attend.

With eight members present at the Providence Baptist Church, the formal meeting started with the pledge to the U.S. and Missouri flags led by President, Janet Ward. Conita Follis gave an inspirational devotional on "Friendship" emphasizing the role that our lord should play in our friendships. The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as read by secretary, Linda Hogan.

Carolyn Kegley gave the treasurer's report which was approved as read. Carolyn read a thank you note received from Jackson Smith, the club's sophomore pilgrimage candidate. Jackson thanked the club for the opportunity to represent Fredericktown in Jefferson City. He said he learned a lot about our system of state government, enjoyed seeing museums and monuments, and getting to meet new people from schools all over our state.

The meeting hostesses Conita Follis and Janet Ward provided delicious refreshments of BBQ pork, potato salad, slaw and cheesecake for all members to enjoy. The meeting ended with the reciting of the club collect and the announcement of the next meeting to be held May 20 with all members bringing a covered dish and being hostesses. The devotional will be by Carolyn Kegley.

