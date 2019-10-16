The GFWC Friday Club met Sept. 20 at the library for their its meeting since May with 12 members and four visitors in attendance.
The visitors welcomed were Sasha Starkey, Carolyn Bennett, Abbie Umfleet, and Rannie (Mary Ann) Gustafson. President Firebaugh led the group in the pledges to the American and Missouri flags. Sharon Allen gave the devotional entitled "In God is Our Strength" by Helen Steiner Rice. The minutes from the May meeting were approved as read by Margaret Miller. Carolyn Kegley read a thank you note from Kathy Walker.
President Firebaugh gave an update on notices from Missouri Girls Town. The President also read a note of resignation from long-time member Betty Schmale because of health issues. Betty's resignation was accepted by members with great regret as members praised Betty for all of her years of service to Friday Club and reflected on their years of friendship with her.
Nenita Talaban gave the accepted treasurer's report. Donations were approved by the club to go to SEMO Family Violence, the Madison County Food Bank, and the Fredericktown Nutrition Center. The club also voted to make an additional donation to the Fredericktown R-I School District Cat Pack Program.
The hostesses were Carolyn Kegley and Janet Ward. They provided delicious refreshments including fresh apple cakes and take home craft gifts which each member enjoyed. The meeting adjourned with the announcement of the next meeting to be held at the library October 18.
