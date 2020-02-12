Friendship, leadership and doing what you love

Mickan said it is important to build friendships throughout the stages of your life and never forget them. He said to remember the friends with you right now and never forget where home is.

"Build your relationships, determine where you want to be in your career, it doesn't matter as long as you are happy and you are focused on what you want to do and do it," Mickan said. "It's just amazing the things that you get to do and the leadership and the values that you are building and the friendships that you are building."

Mickan said being competitive is good but building friendships is even better.

Fredericktown JROTC LTC John Francis agreed with Mickan saying to find something you enjoy doing regardless of if its in a military field. He said JROTC is about being where you need to be.

"Find something you enjoy doing because if you find something you enjoy you will never work a day in your life," Francis said. "I've been fortunate enough through my career. It came with sacrifices in the military, but I never had to work a day in my life because I enjoyed what I was doing."

Francis said we try to give you the tools of leadership, discipline and community service to try and make leaders who an organization will want to hire and to be part of their team.