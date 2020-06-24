Fritch retiring from MAC Engineering Technology Department

Engineering Technology Professor Paul Fritch is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since August 1994.
He has an Associate of Arts in Pre-Engineering from Mineral Area College and a bachelor of science in Industrial Technology-Manufacturing from Southeast Missouri State University. Fritch also completed a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning certificate at Jefferson College.
Before working at MAC, he worked as a Temperature Controls Specialist and a Commercial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Drafter/Designer. He began his career at MAC 26 years ago as an Admissions Field Representative. He continued to be an Adjunct Instructor, Technology Department Chair, Cheerleading Coach and Advisor for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Fritch says helping students obtain gainful employment was the highpoint of his work at Mineral Area College.
He is a member of the Missouri Community College Association and previously served two terms as an Alderman for the city of Fredericktown. He is also a member of USA Cheer and Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association, where he serves on the competition committee.
He’s had several memorable seasons as a cheerleading coach, leading the MAC squad to a 13th place national finish, All-Girl Division, in 1998. Then in 2013, he coached MAC’s mascot, Kirby, to a 3rd place finish in the nation. He also was a North County High School cheerleading coach in 2018-2020 when the team placed 2nd in the state and 7th in the nation.
It’s the relationships that he’ll miss most about MAC. Most notably, discussing “The Curse of Oak Island” with his friends in the North College Center and lunches with Jeremy Partney.
He, his wife Anessa, and their dog Willie live in Farmington. Fritch has one son, Nicholas, a step-son, Alex Gibbs, daughter-in-law, Hannah Gibbs, and granddaughter, Quinn Gibbs. Knowing his hobbies of yard work, golf, and motocross may not keep him quite busy enough, he has a desire to continue working once retired. He’s just not sure where that will be yet.
