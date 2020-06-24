Fritch retiring from MAC Engineering Technology Department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Engineering Technology Professor Paul Fritch is retiring from Mineral Area College this year. The Farmington resident has worked for the community college since August 1994.

He has an Associate of Arts in Pre-Engineering from Mineral Area College and a bachelor of science in Industrial Technology-Manufacturing from Southeast Missouri State University. Fritch also completed a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning certificate at Jefferson College.

Before working at MAC, he worked as a Temperature Controls Specialist and a Commercial Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Drafter/Designer. He began his career at MAC 26 years ago as an Admissions Field Representative. He continued to be an Adjunct Instructor, Technology Department Chair, Cheerleading Coach and Advisor for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

Fritch says helping students obtain gainful employment was the highpoint of his work at Mineral Area College.

He is a member of the Missouri Community College Association and previously served two terms as an Alderman for the city of Fredericktown. He is also a member of USA Cheer and Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association, where he serves on the competition committee.