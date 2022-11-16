 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

From A to Z

Dove

Thanksgiving isn’t until next week, but I have been thinking lately about an idea that all of us might take to heart.

Last year, about this time, I listed the letters of the word Thanksgiving and gave you some traits of people who I think are thankful.

This year, I have thought of words that are things for which each of us can and might be thankful. My idea is that each of you take a piece of paper, write out the entire alphabet, and then take some time to list each idea by a letter. Personally, I had no trouble listing things for each letter, except for the letter X.

I sometimes think it’s easy for us to go through each day, week, month, and not give any thought to all for which we should be grateful. Of course, this time of year might draw our attention more to a day of giving thanks, but then do we even take time to actually express our thoughts on that day? What about the other 364 days of the year? Surely we can find something to be grateful for.

Whether we like to admit it or not, we are a very blessed nation. My challenge to each of you is this; take some time to reflect on your blessings and actually sit down and make a personal list so you have a reminder right before your eyes. Seeing something makes it easier to believe sometimes, but then faith in the unseen is trusting it will come to pass.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone and God bless each of you.

