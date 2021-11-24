From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 24, 1921

Robert Quinton happened to the misfortune yesterday of cutting two fingers off his left hand with an ax. He was working about five miles from town and after the accident had to walk in before getting even first aid for the injury.

Rains the like of which is rarely seen, fell Thursday and Friday, doing a vast amount of damage in every part of the county.

The livestock values of the community were further enhanced the past week by the purchase of two well-bred bulls by the local breeders.

By order of Postmaster General Hays all carriers of valuable mail are now required to go armed.

75 years – Nov. 21, 1946

A taxi cab, owned and being driven by Junior Simmons of this city, lost a running battle with the north-bound Missouri Pacific freight last Saturday night when the train and car reached the Highway 67 crossing just north of Fredericktown at approximately the same time.

One of the most devastating fires to visit this vicinity in recent years, early Tuesday morning, swept through the changing rooms, garage and blacksmith shop at the Fredericktown Lead Co.

Mrs. Clinton Caldwell gave the library a number of fine books, in memory of her husband, the late Clinton L. Caldwell. Among them was a dictionary of the German and English languages.

Fines of $3 and costs were leveled Monday at Dale Guinn and Junior Wilkinson for fighting on the streets, a violation of a city ordinance.

50 years – Nov. 25, 1971

According to a nationwide survey of income distribution, a greater proportion of Madison County families are now to be found in the "over $8,000" tax bracket and a smaller proportion in the lower brackets then before.

Missouri could receive over $1.8 million in 1972 through a bill designed to put career training in elementary and secondary schools on an equal footing with general education courses.

David Becker, an official with Black River Electric Cooperative, presented three electrical awards at the annual 4-H recognition banquet Monday night. The recipients were Mike Royer, Dale Pippin and Mitchell Wagner.

Mr. and Mrs. William Holladay, Miss Ethel Combs, Rev. O.D. Matthews and Rev. Ed Lewis were part of a group of 38 that toured the Holy Lands and the country of Greece, between Nov. 2 and Nov. 11.

25 years – Nov. 27, 1996

For over a month, the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen has been discussing the residency requirement for City Administrator Ron Thomure. The issue was finally resolved giving Thomure ten more months to find a residence in Madison County.

Over three inches of rain fell on Madison County on Monday, making the City Lake rise over the road rendering it impassible. Later in the evening the temperatures dropped and the rain turned to sleet and ice.

The Fredericktown High School Future Business Leaders of America recently donated 144 cans of Play-Doh, 48 place mats, and 50 cookie cutters to the Fredericktown kindergarten classes. These were items that were needed due to the recent fire.

Seabaugh's Furniture celebrated its 32nd Anniversary all last month.

