From Our Files

100 years – May 18, 1922

Thirty-four of Fredericktown's choicest young men and women will receive diplomas from the High School at the Commencement Exercises to be held Friday night of this week at the Gem Theatre.

At the regular meeting of the City Council held last Wednesday evening, full arrangements were made for extensive oiling of the streets this summer and Aldermen Schulte and Ammon were appointed a committee to purchase the oil and handle the matter of its application. They are now in correspondence with oil concerns and the first purchase will be made in the near future.

Sheriff Howell on Tuesday arrested James Francis at his home in the south half of the county. The charge is that of selling intoxicating liquors. A warrant has been out for him for some time, the officers having information that he sold the liquor to Rube Lunsford and the information stating that he received $4 for it.

Project Engineer Lamb informs us that the federal road authorities have finally approved the plans of the 16 miles of proposed state road leading toward the Wayne County line, that it is released as far as the federal government is concerned and that the state commission will likely call for bids on it in the very near future.

75 years – May 22, 1947

The belief of many local people that the population of Fredericktown exceeds 5,000 was more or less substantiated this week when James Frederick, local Census Bureau manager, told The Democrat-News that from office records he estimates the town's population at approximately 5,200.

Coach Albert Best announced this week that the summer playground will officially open Monday morning with a supervised program for all ages of youngsters. Best will be assisted in the project by his wife who will handle the younger children and by Leslie Miller at the swimming pool.

Almost five million dollars in payroll have been expended by the Spalsbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. since its beginning operation eleven years ago this week. The fact was made known by Supt. Maurice Graham who told The Democrat-News that nearly 10,000,000 pairs of shoes had been manufactured by the firm in the same length of time.

Commencement exercises for the Marquand High School were held last Friday evening in the High School Gymnasium. Those receiving diplomas were: Luetta Faye Moyers, Otto Senter, Jewell Marie Smith, Dottie Lee Yount, Robert Cecil Stanfill, Jr., Ethel Mae Yount, and Jesse Yow.

50 years – May 18, 1972

Miss April Hicks became the 10th queen in a decade of Azalea Festivals in Fredericktown. She was selected by a panel of out-of-town judges last Friday night during queen coronation and band concert ceremonies.

How much smoking have residents of Madison County been doing since cigarette commercials were ruled off the air, a little more than a year ago. Judging from the latest regional figures, although many people are smoking less than they did before or have given up the habit completely, others have started smoking for the first time. In Madison County, an estimated $414,000 was spent last year by local residents for cigarettes.

Madison Memorial Hospital Administrator Pat Lennon told the D-N this week that 305 residents of Madison County, 50 years or older, received free EKG's during the period of May 7 through May 13. The hospital offered the free EKG's as part of National Hospital Week.

Although many adults in Madison County chose to cut down on their expenditures during the year or two while waiting for the economic climate to improve, their teenagers did not. The consensus is that the 27.5 million teenagers in the United States earned, received and spent nearly $20 billion in the past year. At that average rate, the 1,053 in Madison County who are in the age bracket are spending some $769,000 a year in local shops.

25 years – May 21, 1997

Paul Hood, his wife Amy, parents Paul Sr. and Georgia, and friends Tommy and Alisha Elam make up the Wildfire Gourmet Cooking Team. The team took first place in the pork shoulder category and was the 1997 Grand Champion of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, the most prestigious barbecue contest in the world.

Among the projects slated for the Chamber of Commerce's Beautification Committee is the replacement of the two Fredericktown signs which greet people from the south and northbound lanes of Highway 67.

Dr. A. P. Basler, 87, died May 13, 1997, and Natholene "Nat" Turnbeau, 69, died May 16, 1997. Both were very well-known residents of Fredericktown. Dr. Basler retired in 1979, after 43 years of Chiropractic practice in Fredericktown. Turnbeau served as County Clerk for 20 years from 1970-1990. Prior to that, she worked for County Collector Butch Mooney, and served as Deputy County Clerk for Buell Matthews until her election.

Amber Henson McCutcheon has completed the college requirements for certification in child care at Mineral Area College. She is the first student to receive this certification by participating in a unique agreement between Mineral Area College and several local high schools.

