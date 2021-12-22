From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 22, 1921

The State Board of Health has rescinded its order requiring all persons who travel on the railways to be vaccinated.

D. Clayton is in jail again. Sheriff Henry Howell put him there yesterday afternoon. And he put him there upon a warrant issued by Prosecuting Attorney Davis, and the charge is selling beer.

The neighbors of Monroe Shrum are busy this week building him a new barn to replace the one destroyed last week by fire.

We have been asked to say that the curfew ordinance enacted last week by the City Council, does not prohibit children from going to church, to the picture show and other places where they have business, after the hours prescribed by the ordinance. The object of the ordinance, which is a good one, is to keep boys and girls from loafing on the streets where they are subjected to all kinds of temptations and where they get a mighty good start toward criminal careers.

75 years – Dec. 19, 1946

Several meetings of Marquand residents and citizens ended in a final meeting Monday night, when the group incorporated itself into the Marquand Development Corporation, a body designed to promote and attract industry to Marquand.

With Fredericktown again decorated in pre-war fashion, the stores full of gifts and both the shoe factory and mines at work, the prospects for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year are exceptionally bright.

The pay raise, offered last week to the Union employees of the St. Joseph Lead Company, was accepted Sunday afternoon when a mass meeting of Union employees at Desloge voted in favor of the proposal.

50 years – Dec. 23, 1971

Residents in Millcreek Fire Protection District No. 2, have been notified by letter that commencing Jan. 1, the Fredericktown Volunteer Fire Dept. will no longer serve the area.

Fredericktown's Board of Aldermen Monday night voted to hold a special election on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for the purpose of proposing a one-cent city sales tax.

Candles bring warm glow to winter holiday season. In many homes nothing suits the holiday season more than a slow-burning Santa Claus.

Quite a number of drivers wanted licenses for Christmas and Santa was generous with about 16, four had not done their homework.

The nativity scene at St. Michael's Catholic Church on West Main has survived a tough windstorm this winter season. However, it is one of the best holiday decorations in the community and enhances the already beautiful front lawn of the church.

25 years – Dec. 25, 1996

Senator Christopher "Kit" Bond visits SMTS sites, including the Fredericktown office. Bond talked about various transportation issues with Missouri Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Joe Mickes.

Officers from several area agencies completed the largest drug seizure of its kind in Madison County, Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the task force, along with the Madison and St. Francois County Sheriff's Departments and the Fredericktown Police Department got a search warrant for the city residence. Upon searching the residence, they discovered processed marijuana weighing approximately 18 pounds. The drugs have a street value of $1,300 per pound.

Marine PFc. Charles E. Bigham, son of Mary E. Reynolds of Fredericktown; and Marine Private Jason Book, son of Sharon A. Fong of Fredericktown, recently completed basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego and was promoted to his present rank. Bigham and Book successfully completed 11 weeks of training.

Navy Petty Officer third Class Rebecca A. Wagganer, daughter of Galen R. and Martha A. Wagganer of Fredericktown, recently returned from a five-month South American deployment while serving with Commander, U.S. South Atlantic Forces, embarked aboard the destroyer USS Mossbrugger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.