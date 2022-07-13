From Our Files

100 years – July 13, 1922

Another residence with most of its contents was destroyed by fire last night between 10 and 11 o'clock. The house had been occupied for about three months by Dan Clark, one of the three men now in jail on a variety of charges.

Four diamond drills have already arrived at Mine La Motte and two more are due to arrive at the property this week. These six drills, according to their owners, the St. Joseph Lead Co., will thoroughly drill out the historic lead property and definitely determine whether or not it contains the valuable lead deposits in which so many people have implicit faith.

Good-form hair nets (suig mesh) 6 for 50 cents, 1 dozen for 96 cent at Grays.

Take home a box of Saturday candy, 30 cents a box. On sale at Gray's Saturday only.

75 years – July 17, 1947

Quite a few business houses are redecorating and remodeling their establishments. One of the latest starts along that line is the renovation of the former Kroger building which will soon house Sterling Ivy's store. New flooring and window revamping will place the building in first class shape.

The State Tax Commission last Friday partially solved Fredericktown's school problem. The Commission, after hearings with delegations, committees and individuals of Fredericktown, sent the County Board of Equalization a letter last week ordering that town lots be raised 60% in value and that the lands of the county be boosted 4%.

Fredericktown's coal users this week learned that they can expect an increase of from 65 cents to $1.00 per ton for coal as a result of the age increases granted the coal mines of John L. Lewis.

At a meeting held last night it was decided by the school board to announce that a nine-month's school term will start in September as usual.

50 years – July 13, 1972

Jerry Stephens was the successful bidder on the 700-acre Perringer Farm that sold last Friday morning on the Courthouse steps. He bid $81,000. A large crowd gathered around the south steps at 10 a.m. Friday for the foreclosure sale.

Mayor C. J. Whitener submitted a letter to the City Council Monday night, approving land in the Chamber of Commerce site for a sanitary landfill. The Chamber of Commerce has made a commitment to the Board of Aldermen, to sell up to 12 acres for $250 per acre.

Scott Cureton and Curt Cureton, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Cureton, hold up a large rattlesnake. The rattler was killed last Saturday in the Rhodes Chapel area. He had seven rattles and a button.

25 years – July 16, 1997

The Fredericktown City Council took its first small step towards a new development for the town. For the next 20 to 22 months, the city will follow a specific timetable for completion of an Intermodal Specific Transportation Efficiency Act (ISTEA) project. The local project includes a bike trail along Saline Creek from the Jaycee Park to the high school, and an extensive downtown renovation project which will include an onstreet bikeway, pedestrian improvements, and restoration of historic lighting on the courtsquare and approach streets.

The Chamber of Commerce 3-person Scramble Golf Tournament was held Saturday morning at Fredericktown Country Club. The winning team of Bob Schwent, Kevin Raley, and Bill Hudson, shot a 29-32-61 to win the Championship Flight.

C.R. McWilliams of 601 South Main brought two large cucumbers by our office last week. One measured 19 inches and the other more than 20 inches.

Secretary of State Rebecca Cook has awarded a record number of grants across Missouri through the Local Records Preservation Program, administered by her office. Eighty-three local government entities, including the Madison County Recorder's Office, will receive grants totaling $399,762.