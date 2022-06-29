From Our Files

100 years – June 29, 1922

Oscar L. Pierce has been elected by the school board as principal of the grade school for next year. A Mr. Grant motored down from St. Louis Saturday and made a tour of inspection over several areas nearby on which it has been said there are indications of oil.

Floyd Allbright was the victim of a very painful accident Saturday shortly before noon. He and another man were hauling hay on the Allbright farm, both were on the wagon when a sudden jolt caused his fellow worker to lose his balance and in trying to catch himself from falling jabbed his pitch fork into the hay, so he intended, but in reality he drove it full force through the muscular part of Floyd's left limb below the knee.

A period of distressing dry weather extending over a period of a month was broken this week by several good showers. Considerable damage has doubtless been done the potatoes and gardens and the hay crop has been cut short. Corn is in good shape, however, and promises a bumper crop.

75 years – July 3, 1947

Employees of the Spalsbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. are taking their annual vacations this week as are all employees in the Allied Shoe Industries. Only a skeleton crew is at work in the factory as are a few of the executives rounding out quarterly reports.

Diesel engines were pulling freight trains through Fredericktown this week following the closing of the Dexter to East St. Louis route via Thebes bridge. As high as six trains per day, all the overflow from the Missouri Pacific main line, ran through this city this week as flood waters along the Mississippi virtually halted river-route traffic.

A new law firm, to be known as Schnapp and Sursa, was formed late last week when J. B. Schnapp and Henri Sursa announced that they had become associated.

Under a new one-year hauling contract, the people of Marquand, Marble Hill, Lutesville and Glen Allen will receive better mail service. Kelly O. Fralick of the Fralick Bus Lines, which operates between Fredericktown and Glen Allen, has been awarded a contract to haul mail from this city to the points designated above.

50 years – June 29, 1972

Meeting in special session Monday night, the Fredericktown City Council accepted Plat 1 of the Holmes Addition for a subdivision. The new subdivision will be built by the Revelle Lumber Co., Inc. The first addition will include 38 lots. Names of streets include: Jennifer, Holmes, Matthew and Watson.

Beginning July 1, Missouri will initiate Missouri photo drivers license, as passed by the State Legislature, under House Bill 365. Each vision test photographer will have a camera and will take a picture of each applicant applying for a new license or renewing their license and also for liquor ID cards.

Miss Cheryl King, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar King,, has won first place in a State VFW Auxiliary Poster Contest. The announcement was made by Mrs. Ruby H. Hahn, president of the Ladies Auxiliary No. 4320. Mrs. Hahn recently attended a state convention in Kansas City. "Let Freedom Ring" was the title of the poster painted by Miss King.

25 years – July 2, 1997

Blaine Kauffman is only the seventh member of the Fredericktown Lions Club to receive the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship.

When getting unemployed people into the workforce, success is measured in small steps. That makes the results of the recent employment summit especially encouraging. Eleven people were hired as a result of the summit, June 25-27 and 30, in Fredericktown.

The Beautification Committee named the July Yard of the Month. Ranny and Shirley Lorch of Deer Trail, were honored with the traveling designation "Yard of the Month" for their extensive yard work.

