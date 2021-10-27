From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 27, 1921

According to present plans, the first section of the north-south state highway will be ready for inspection and final acceptance by the federal engineers the 10th of November.

A rather drastic automobile law goes into effect the first of November, one that is likely to get a lot of people into trouble. Perhaps the most outstanding feature of the law, which was enacted by the last session of the legislature, is the provision that under no circumstances can a boy or girl under sixteen years of age drive any motor vehicle on the roads of the state.

Survey by Red Cross workers reveals startling conditions at grade school. 44 percent of school children are under weight. Hot lunches will begin next week.

The teachers of the music and expression departments of Marvin College will give a recital at the Methodist Church about the middle of November.

75 years – Oct. 24, 1946

Miss Colleen Sebastian proudly wears her crown after being escorted to her throne as Harvest Queen of 1946-47.