From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 27, 1921
According to present plans, the first section of the north-south state highway will be ready for inspection and final acceptance by the federal engineers the 10th of November.
A rather drastic automobile law goes into effect the first of November, one that is likely to get a lot of people into trouble. Perhaps the most outstanding feature of the law, which was enacted by the last session of the legislature, is the provision that under no circumstances can a boy or girl under sixteen years of age drive any motor vehicle on the roads of the state.
Survey by Red Cross workers reveals startling conditions at grade school. 44 percent of school children are under weight. Hot lunches will begin next week.
The teachers of the music and expression departments of Marvin College will give a recital at the Methodist Church about the middle of November.
75 years – Oct. 24, 1946
Miss Colleen Sebastian proudly wears her crown after being escorted to her throne as Harvest Queen of 1946-47.
At one of the largest rural political gatherings in recent years in Madison County, Congressman A.S.J. Carnahan, Democratic candidate for reelection to Congress from this district spoke to an assembly at Saco Monday night estimated conservatively at 200.
Mining operations ceased yesterday at all St. Joseph Lead Company properties in Southeast Missouri and as a result 3,400 miners in the "Lead Belt" are idle including approximately 250 men at Mine La Motte.
The Splasbury-Steis-Deevers Shoe Co. is operating today but will be down tomorrow due to the leather shortage which has persisted for the past month. A slight increase in leather shipments this week enabled the factory to operate four days and will be on a four-day week next week.
50 years – Oct. 28, 1971
For the second straight year, the rural vote in R-I school District has spelled defeat for a proposed bond issue. Fredericktown gave the issue more than a two-thirds majority but the four rural precincts overwhelmingly defeated the measure.
Miss Karen Wagganer and Miss Sylvia Braswell were named the elementary and high school queens respectively at Marquand-Zion School Saturday night.
Several organizations and many businesses in Madison County have made donations to the Madison County Volunteer Sheriff Patrol. Under the leadership of Sheriff N.F. Whitener, this citizen patrol, according to Whitener, has helped decrease the number of break-ins and burglaries in the area.
It's that time of year again, says your Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Society. Time to visit the society's mobile chest x-ray unit and get your annual check-up.
25 years – Oct. 30, 1996
Early Saturday morning, a fire caused structural damage to the south end of the elementary school and smoke damage throughout. No one is certain exactly when the fire started. There was a lock-in at the elementary school gymnasium (a separate building), Friday night. The last person to leave the lock-in, after cleaning the gymnasium was the Pastor at the Twin Oaks Church. He reported driving past the south end of the school building at approximately 6:30 a.m. and not seeing any fire.
The new 911 system got firemen to the scene of the elementary school fire in six minutes and 49 seconds.
The Fredericktown High School Marching Blackcat Band was named the grand champion marching band at the University of Missouri Homecoming Parade competition this past Saturday. The parade competition consisted of 30 high school bands from around the state.