100 years –April 26, 1923The residence of City Marshal John R. Casey on Maple Street was badly damaged by the discharge of a quantity of dynamite on the front porch about 9 o’clock last Friday night. The porch was demolished, the front of the house proper was badly torn, all the windows were broken and even furniture in two front rooms was damaged. The explosion was heavy enough to break the windows of houses across the street, and was heard all over town and into the county.

All doubt regarding the location of the primary state road bridge over Castor has at last disappeared. It is now definitely settled that the bridge will span the river at the site designated in the first survey contemplated when the contract was let.

Wm. R. Lytle now presides at the stamp window at the post office. He began his duties Tuesday. And letters and papers get into our boxes and the price of stamps has not fluctuated.

75 years —April 29, 1948The winners of the annual High School Beauty Contest, held last Wednesday and Thursday at the Mercier Theatre are, Miss Joan Bounds, representing the Fair Department store and was chosen “Miss FHS of 1948.” Miss Evelyn Reese, representing E.H. Bess Furniture Co., was selected first attendant to Miss Bounds and Miss Mary Helen Mullersman was named second attendant and represented Rose’s Drug Store.

A senior in the Fredericktown High School, Miss Ruth Englehart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Englehart of this city, has been awarded a $25 Savings Bond by the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary for her prize winning essay on the topic: “Human Rights—Key to World Peace.”

The City fathers this week announced that next Monday and Tuesday have been designated as Clean-Up days for Fredericktown.

50 years –April 26, 1973Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Yamnitz and family of Marquand, were presented with a Certificate of Merit Award as Farmers Home Administration Farm Family of the Year in Bollinger, Madison and Wayne County area. The award is a means of honoring families for outstanding financial progress, family living, property improvements, community leadership and the ability to overcome adversities.

Delwin Dowd was $6 richer after participating in the annual Jaycee Easter Egg Hunt Sunday at City Lake Park. He found a $5 golden egg and one of the many $1 eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.

The “thing,” otherwise known as a UFO, which is bringing nation-wide attention to this part of Missouri, was seen from an airplane and photographed during the past couple weeks.

The Ira E. Woods home at 813 South Maple was struck by lightning at about 4 a.m. Easter Sunday. The lightning apparently struck the television antenna, causing fire and an explosion in the home.

The Jaycee Park on North Maple was turned into a sea of water by the swollen Saline Creek at about 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday. The water backed up into the yards of homes fronting North Main. The large levy built in the early 60’s is credited for saving many homes and businesses.

25 years –April 29, 1998The Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee selected the Yard of the Month for May. The judging was based on Best Azalea Display and the winner was Virginia Kinder at 105 Thost Street. Second place went to Bud and Joy Clarkson on 404 Marshall Street, and Honorable Mention to Lin and Rita Barker at 401 South Main.

The 1998 Fredericktown High School Prom King and Queen are Phillip Dunn and Karen Lutes. They were voted on by the Junior and Senior Class members at the Prom.

From hearses, to race cars, to tractors, to limos, they came to the prom in every kind of vehicle imaginable. Angie Allgier, and her little brother, “Cooter” arrived in their father’s tractor. Getting out was a little tricky! Putting a somber note on a “lively” night, Collin Follis and friends were driven to prom in his father’s hearse.

Cory Cissell of Fredericktown went on his first turkey hunting trip in Perry County last Saturday morning, and he was definitely not disappointed with the turkey he bagged. The 12-year-old’s gobbler weighed 22 lbs. and had an 11 inch beard.