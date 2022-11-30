From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 30, 1922

Thanksgiving Day is being observed at the home of Mrs. W. C. Starkey today with a home coming and family reunion at which all of her five daughters and three sons are present with their families.

The B. Y. A. boys gave a wiener roast last Monday night after church. Everyone attending enjoyed themselves to the fullest and some were pretty full after eating a dozen wieners and twice as many marsh mallows. The boy's new mustaches were all stuck up and the girl's mouths glued up. We had a sweet time.

The first snow of the season fell Sunday morning.

The football game Saturday between Marvin College and an American Legion team from the Lead Belt had in it a number of elements that should never show up in an athletic contest. At least one of the Farmington players was drunk. We cast no reflection on a number of the men who played on the Farmington team, other than to say that they did not have proper regard for public morals or they would never have permitted the drunk man to make one of their number.

75 years — Dec. 4, 1947

A letter received this week by Marvin Graham of the Sho-Me Power Coop. from the manager of the Union Electric Company called his attention to the critical power shortage which exists and requested him to discourage the use of ornamental lighting this year.

The local fire department answered two calls to extinguish grass fires Tuesday afternoon, both fires within a half-block of each other. The first was in the rear of the Rodenburg garage and the second in back of Henry Carlton's home.

The football squad recently elected Dale Hand as captain of the team for next year. Hand, during the past season, developed into a capable passer and is expected to give opposing teams trouble in 1948.

A forty-acre tract of land, belonging to the U.S. Forestry Dept., may soon become the site of a huge azalea (wild honey-suckle) bed. The Rotary Club Monday night decided to sponsor such a project after hearing a talk by O. J. Ferguson which related the possibilities of such a move.

Wilson Pulliam this week sold his 5-room modern house on Albert St. to Mont Smith, for a price reported to be about $4,500.

50 years – Nov. 30, 1972

If there are any draft calls at all next year, they will be extra-ordinarily small, possibly not even tapping the pool of men that first become eligible for conscription in January, according to military experts. The Nixon Administration is committed to ending the draft by June 30, but top-level Department of Defense official said that a decision had not been mad eon whether to induct anyone in the first six months of 1973.

Freeman Cooper of Cherokee Pass is the new chief of the fire department of that community, located five miles south of Fredericktown. A full compliment of officers will be announced at a later date.

Chateau IGA gives away 10 turkeys every Thanksgiving and one of the lucky recipients this year was little Jennifer Counts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Mark Counts of Fredericktown. The turkey weighed 12 pounds, just two pounds shy of Jennifer's weight.

Missouri's mineral production during 1971 reached a record value of $400 million - a record high for the eighth straight year.

The Fredericktown Volunteer Fire Dept. was called to extinguish a fire at 608 South Main at about 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The fire, according to Fire Chief Darryl Asher, apparently started in a sofa and a chair in the living room.

25 years – Dec. 3, 1997

The highways in and around Madison County were not the safest place to be this past weekend. There were four serious accidents in Madison County, including one resulting in a fatality, in the three days following Thanksgiving.

Madison County has been chosen to receive $6,391 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

Local Girl Scouts decorated the factory at Cap America.

There are now new handicapped parking spaces at Fredericktown Elementary School. The new spaces will keep cars from parking in the area between the school building and cafeteria, where students are often walking.

The Madison County Tourism Committee met early Monday morning to discuss plans to enhance this year's Fourth of July Festival.

Kara Kelton, a 1996 Fredericktown High School graduate, will be in the cast of the Hannibal-LaGrange College Communication Arts department production of the Nutcracker. Kelton will play the part of Daisy/Toy Soldier.

The Madison County Road and Bridge Department recently received delivery of a new blade and salt spreader for the winter weather ahead.