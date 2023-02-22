100 years – Feb. 22, 1923

A caravan of covered wagons, housing a bunch of horse traders, fortune tellers and professional bums and beggars struck town yesterday just before noon. Some of the women started a canvas of the business section, but they were referred to the Mayor and Marshal. Marshal Casey decided to look the outfit over, but just as he was coming the vanguard was disappearing out the Bloomfield road.

A great deal of surprise is being manifested in political circles over the delay in the appointment of the Fredericktown postmaster. In other towns where the examinations were taken at about the same time as here, the appointments have been made and in some cases the new postmaster is in charge.

F.H. DeGuire of Fredericktown was in Bismark Friday evening on business matters and to visit friends. He closed the deal for the sale of three lots which were owned by the Bismark Milling Co., Mr. Jones of Fredericktown being the purchaser. Mr. Jones is the party who it was rumored was to put up a box factory although it is not known definitely what his plans are, however, he has unloaded several carloads of lumber here.

Yesterday seemed to be a day particularly favorable for runaways. Three teams ran away and all of them staged real runaways. A team belonging to Sheriff Howell and driven by his son ran off just this side of the R.A. Edwards place west of town when the driver laid down the reins to pick up an endgate. The horses ran a mile or more until one fell and broke a leg, necessitating it being shot. The animal was a good one. A team belonging to James Magill ran away in north town. It raced back and forth on northtown hill, dashed around the lumber yards and railroad dumps and finally was stopped without doing a great deal of damage. The third event was put on by a team belonging to John Underwood and occurred on West Main.

75 years — Feb. 26, 1948

The employees of the Fredericktown Lead Co. walked out Wednesday after one of their number, Amos Ruh, had been transferred from underground to topside in what some of the miners thought an unjustified manner. Pickets started operating Wednesday and are on duty this morning at the mine.

The electric distribution system of Fredericktown will henceforth be known as City Light and Power.

Leo Mammell this week sold his 160-acre farm on Highway 67 south of Fredericktown, to Joseph Bokan of St. Louis. The sale, which included all stock and equipment, was handled by Roy Shetley.

T-5 Charles T. Prokopf has served two years of a three year hitch in the U.S. Army. At present Charles, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Prokopf, is stationed is Augsburg, Germany. T-4 Paul H. Prokopf, a brother of Charles, is now on his way to Fredericktown after spending 18 months in the Army. His latest location was Koshine, Japan with occupation forces.

50 years – Feb. 22, 1973

Heart disease is found to be responsible for no less than 66 percent of all deaths among residents of Madison County. That is the local average, based upon figures compiled by the U.S. Public Service and released in its last three annual reports.

A five-room home on Highway 72 east, occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Freeland and two children, was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire apparently started in the back bedroom. The only thing saved from the fire, was a love seat, which Mrs. Freeland pulled out the front door.

U.S. Air Force Sergeant Daniel E. Ward, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Ward of Marquand, Mo., has received the Distinguished Flying Cross for aerial achievement in Southeast Asia.

This newspaper can visualize the renovation of the building in this picture, the Fredericktown depot, into a play center for children in that part of town, a meeting hall, a city utility structure. It could have a multiplicity of uses and it seems Fredericktown should be making preliminary moves to acquire it for civic benefit.

25 years – Feb. 25, 1998

The 1991 FHA Sweetheart Coronation Winners were Jennifer Barrett and Luke McKinnis representing Beta. First Runners-up were Kara Weyand and Thomas Johannsen, representing Foreign Language. Second Runners-up Janell Ward and Ben Cosgrove represented FHA.

Scout Pack No. 28 (The Shark Den) picked up trash and debris from City Lake, Friday as a civic duty project.

Josh Provow took first place and Heather Pogue was second in the Intermediate School Spelling Bee, last week. Josh won by spelling the word Heather missed "innermost" and then correctly spelled his word "jeer."

Leslie Sikes took first place in the prose category of a recent speech contest in Sikeston.