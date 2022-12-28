From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 28, 1922

Most of our people do not remember seeing a Christmas as warm and pleasant as the one celebrated Monday. The day was clear and still, and the temperature was around 65.

All drilling operations were suspended at Mine La Motte last Friday and will not be resumed until spring. Six drills have been in operation there since early summer and about 176 holes have been bottomed.

Sip Leclere calls our attention to the fact that he is the oldest citizen of Fredericktown, who was born within its limits. He is 75 years old and was born near the site of the Security Bank.

Mrs. Rosa Allbright has a chicken story of more than ordinary interest. A chicken was hatched in March and at about 5 months of age was laying. After laying liberally it became broody and was set on her own eggs. These were raised and were of frying size by Christmas. In other words, the second generation of chicks were raised to frying size between March and December. They were of Barred Rock variety.

75 years — Jan. 1, 1948

Memorial Park's improvement fund benefited to the tune of about $3,000 and Mrs. Julia Vaughn is riding in a new Chevrolet sedan as a result of the drawing held Christmas Eve at the Buford Chevrolet garage.

C.L. Buford this week announced that Missouri license plates will go on sale tomorrow at the little white office at Buford Chevrolet. This year's plates will be white letters on a Pennsylvania red background. Pennsylvania red is a maroon color.

The William Dicus home on West Main street won first prize this year in the home decorating contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Out-of-town judges named the Dicus home as the most attractively decorated during the Christmas season.

50 years – Dec. 28, 1972

For years, one of the most beautiful Christmas decoration scenes in Fredericktown is the one found in front of the Dr. A. P. Basler residence on South Wood. The scene itself tells the Christmas story. The Baslers were awarded first place in the community-wide decoration contest in the religious category.

Former President Harry S. Truman, critically ill for days in a Kansas City hospital, died early Tuesday. His funeral will be Thursday. He was 88 years old.

The twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Kinder received very special Christmas gifts this year--their wives. John Mark and Brian Kinder are stationed with the United States Air Force on Okinawa. On Christmas Eve, their wives arrived on the island from the United States. Brian is married to the former Crystal Homan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Homan, Jr. of Marquand. John Mark's bride is the former Becky Umfleet, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Umfleet of Fredericktown.

Coach Perry Kegley was presented a plaque by the Athletic Booster Club, in commemoration of his 200th win in basketball at Fredericktown High School. The presentation was made by Kevin Roberts, a senior member of this year's Blackcat team.

25 years – Dec. 31, 1997

Franklin "Frank" Hayes probably never knew how many lives he touched in his 64 years. Co-workers and peers in Madison County law enforcement all agree they will miss the friendly reserve deputy, who died suddenly, Wednesday, December 24.

Students in grades K-12 at Marquand-Zion Schools made an angel for the Village of Marquand Historical Park Christmas display. The students in the elementary school made portraits of the other students and faculty, the junior high and high school students transferred the portraits and painted the angel.

Niva Dailey of Fredericktown has been selected by NFL Choreographer Lesslee Fitzmorris as a member of the Super Bowl XXXII Pregame Show. The audition process began this summer when Niva attended the American All-Star Dance/Drill Team Camp at Fredericktown High School. At the time, she was selected from a field of more than 10,000 dancers from across the United States.