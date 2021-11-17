From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 17, 1921
The feathered aristocracy of Madison County is out in force this week in the fine poultry show housed in the hall above the Gray Drug Store. Over 300 birds entered, the largest and best show in all the ten years that shows have been held here.
Unless there is a marked decrease in the depredations of the possum tribe, doubtless the state legislature will be called together to arrange to pay a bounty on their scalps.
Wm. Lawrence of Twelve Mile accidentally stabbed himself last Sunday night, while trying to turn a button on the inside of a door with his pocket knife.
This community and surrounding territory was visited by a severe electrical storm, accompanied by some wind last night. The home of Mrs. M. J. Walker was struck by lightening and the interior was badly wrecked.
75 years – Nov. 14, 1946
Marquand witnessed its first strike last week when the high school students walked out. There was no demand for higher wages, all the students wanted was some heat in the high school building.
An anti-tank company, consisting of five officers and 76 enlisted men, may come to Fredericktown if a suitable location can be found for temporary housing of the unit.
'67' detour may go through this county. The contract for approximately twelve and one-half miles of paving in Madison County will be let later this month or early next. It is hoped locally that the detour will follow Route A in Madison County through Marquand.
A telephone pole caught fire near Sonderman's Store last night but was quickly extinguished by the Fire Department. The pole caught from a nearby trash fire.
50 years – Nov. 18, 1971
Kenneth Bennett, treasurer of the Fredericktown High School Future Farmers of America Chapter, won the state FFA Farm Bureau speaking contest and was awarded $100.
The new coronary care unit at Madison Memorial Hospital in Fredericktown is now operational. The system, installed by General Electric, was made possible through the generosity and hundreds of contributions by residents.
Last Monday night the city council voted to establish a four way stop at the corner of East College and South Mine La Motte. The new sign was erected just east of the First Baptist Church. Sometime Tuesday night, the sign was torn down.
The Office of Emergency Preparedness has agreed to let Missouri teachers contract raises be paid. The department of education got a telegram from OEP Monday authorizing the pay boosts.
25 years – Nov. 20, 1996
The Fredericktown Friends of Music have announced they will be sponsoring the Fredericktown High School Blackcat Band on a trip to New York City in the spring of 1998.
Sergeant Major Gary W. Turnbeau of the United States Marine Corps was presented the Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service.
A dedication ceremony for Madison County's 911 system was held, Thursday.
Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School got to experience the "Body Walk," Tuesday. The new exhibit, presented by the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health, allows young people to learn how the body works and importance of proper diet and daily exercise.
Brianna Collins, the daughter of Gib and Angie Collins, was the winner of the Cutest Baby Contest at Fredericktown Walmart.