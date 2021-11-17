From Our Files

100 years – Nov. 17, 1921

The feathered aristocracy of Madison County is out in force this week in the fine poultry show housed in the hall above the Gray Drug Store. Over 300 birds entered, the largest and best show in all the ten years that shows have been held here.

Unless there is a marked decrease in the depredations of the possum tribe, doubtless the state legislature will be called together to arrange to pay a bounty on their scalps.

Wm. Lawrence of Twelve Mile accidentally stabbed himself last Sunday night, while trying to turn a button on the inside of a door with his pocket knife.

This community and surrounding territory was visited by a severe electrical storm, accompanied by some wind last night. The home of Mrs. M. J. Walker was struck by lightening and the interior was badly wrecked.

75 years – Nov. 14, 1946

Marquand witnessed its first strike last week when the high school students walked out. There was no demand for higher wages, all the students wanted was some heat in the high school building.