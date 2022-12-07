From Our Files

100 years – Dec. 7, 1922

The Marvin Yellow Jackets met the Will Mayfield eleven here on Thanksgiving day and won an emphatic victory. The official score was 21 to 0. Marvin made three other scores, but they failed to count because there was a man offside each time. Several other times the Marvin boys were almost over the line but failed to go across because of some break in the game. The game throughout was hard fought, but it was one of the cleanest games ever witnessed here.

The school and health authorities believe that the threat of a widespread epidemic of diphtheria here has been largely through the location and quarantine of four "carriers" among the school children. From opening of school to the middle of November, 36 cases of the dread disease appeared and for a time it looked as though the schools would have to close. Then the doctors of the town, headed by Dr. Davis, decided that there must be those in school from which the disease was being contracted. The state board furnished a man, and cultures from the throats of 800 children were taken and subjected to a laboratory test. The result was four children were found to be ""carriers;" that is while they were apparently well, they carried in their throats the diphtheria germs and from them others were in constant danger. The four, two from the high school and two from the grade school were quarantined and given treatment prescribed by the government.

Work on road to Iron County line is expected to begin this winter. The cost for the 14 miles of road is estimated to be $317,000.

75 years — Dec. 11, 1947

The one-story frame house of Sam Thompson, located on North Main Street, was almost totally destroyed last Saturday night by a flash fire which enveloped the house and gutted it before the fire department could arrive. Thompson is now serving a 60-day jail sentence, and although the house has other occupants, none were home at the time. The cause of the conflagration has not been determined.

A scale of minimum salaries for Missouri teachers ranging from $1,400 to $2,700 a year was recommended Tuesday by a subcommittee studying teachers' problems.

The branch store of the Welch Furniture Store at Marquand was robbed last Sunday night and a small quantity of cash and some articles of merchandise taken. No clues to the identity of the robbers or robber have been found.

The body of T-5 Randall Allbright, son of Felix H. Allbright of Marquand, was buried Sunday afternoon in Marquand with full military rites being conducted by the American Legion.

50 years – Dec. 7, 1972

Fredericktown's community Christmas tree was erected last Friday on the south side of the Courthouse square. The tree, a 30-foot cedar, was donated to the Retail Merchant's Assn. by D-N publisher O.B. Ferguson. Employees from the City Light and Water Dept. built a stand for the tree and decorated it.

America is constantly on the move. We depend, for the most part, on roads and highways to take us where we want to go. One of the newest streets in Fredericktown is Kingsbury in the Allen Subdivision. The fifth and sixth addition to the subdivision were accepted recently by the Fredericktown Board of Alderman. Kingsbury will be one of the main streets in the subdivision.

Santa Claus and the Retail Merchants Assn. announced this week that a record-setting 65 businesses and individuals had joined forces for a giant holiday promotion in the greater Fredericktown area. Santa said that between 1,500 and 1,600 prizes would be awarded to residents and shoppers prior to Saturday, Dec. 23. Santa will also distribute candy to children.

Two of Madison County's major employers, the Brown Group, Inc. and Angelica have enviable records for the past quarter.

25 years – Dec. 10, 1997

Some golfers just won't let a little snow deter them from their favorite sport. Monday's snowfall was put to good use at the Fredericktown County Club, as Kevin Gaylord, Tyler Brame, Cory Galyord and Derek Gaylord created this "golfer" on the sixth hole.

Fredericktown High School now has a Missouri All-Stater as a member of its student body. Kara Weyand, daughter of Charles and Betty Weyand, was selected this past Saturday as a performing member of the Missouri All-State Band.

Mayor Bill Powell signs a proclamation for National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

You won't ever hear Ronald or Clifford Pense brag about their success. Fortunately the results of their 35 years of hard work, tremendous foresight, and quality employees are readily apparent. The two brothers started Pense Brothers Drilling Company in October of 1962. It was just the two of them and one cable-tool rig. Now, as the company celebrates 35 years in business, they have 71 employees and 15 total rigs.

The Fredericktown Church of the Nazarene is planning to move to a new location at Pine Crest Camp off of C Highway. Subsequently, the church's building on East College is now for sale.