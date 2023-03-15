100 years –March 15, 1923

Frederick Shrum, 82, and Mrs. Anna C. Montgomery, 71, were married here last Friday afternoon at the Ellison Hotel, the Rev. England of the Baptist Church officiating. Both the bride and groom are life-long residents of this and Bollinger counties, though for the past several years Mr. Shrum has been making his home at Senath. The couple have gone to housekeeping on North Main Street where they have the best wishes of a large circle of friends for many years of happy life.

The St. Joe Lead Company this week shipped out from Mine La Motte a carload of lead. The ore was produced by prospectors, several of whom are making a good profit from their prospecting operations. The car shipped carried about 40 tons.

About the highest winds experienced here for some time blew pretty well all Sunday night. Reports from all sections of the country, particularly Tennessee, indicate considerable loss of life and heavy loss of property.

The fire department got plenty of exercise Friday of last week. The wind blew a gate all day and not withstanding the caution exercised by all, two serious fires came very near developing. The first alarm was turned in from the L. H. Davis house occupied by J. E. Sanders and family. A spark from the flue had been fanned into a fine blaze on the roof.

75 years —March 18, 1948

Confusion and indecision among the merchants of Fredericktown reached an all-time high this week on the subject of opening or closing on Wednesday afternoon. Apparently the problem will tend to solve itself in that those stores desiring to stay open will and those wanting a half-day off will close.

When firemen answered a call at the Ames Tin Shop, just east of the Fredericktown Lumber Co. in the business district Friday night, they did not expect to find 125 sticks of dynamite plus fuses and caps. Such was the case, however and for possession of it, Ivy Bellew, resident of the living quarters over the tin shop, paid a fine of $75 and costs in police court Saturday.

E.L . Petley, general manager of the Fredericktown Lead Co., told The Democrat-News this week, that his company is temporarily discontinuing operations here. The decision was made by the directors of the company last weekend.

Raymond Coons was assessed this week a total of $32 fine and costs for being drunk on the streets. He could not pay the fine and is spending 32 days in jail.

50 years –March 15, 1973

"Happiness Is" planning for the 1973 Azalea Festival in Fredericktown and that phrase also tells the theme for this year's fete.

Heavy rains and high winds last Saturday created havoc at the construction site of the New Providence United Baptist Church on South Main. The church has held services for years on South Mine La Motte. Work was progressing at a steady pace on the new church prior to last Saturday.

4-H students helped stuff labor survey envelopes last week at the Community Center. The surveys are scheduled to be mailed out on March 19.

Fredericktown City Council meetings have been shorter and longer than the one Monday night, but never has one ended so abruptly. Mayor C. J. Whitener adjourned the session after Shelby Shrum repeatedly asked the mayor if he (Shrum) was being denied light and water meters because of personality conflict between Shrum and Whitener. The house in the middle of an alley or street has been a sore spot with City Fathers for several years. There has been several civil litigations over the property located just off Robins Street.

Saline Creek was turned into a roaring stream last weekend by the more than five inches of rain that fell in this area.

25 years –March 18, 1998

AAU Team members Amber Zolmar, Niki Rhodes, Tammy Teliszewski, Erin Sales, Nicole Scott, Megan Halbrook, Ashley Harris, Ashley Wohschaeger, Morgan Kemp and Tessa Rehkop, along with their coaches Jim Halbrook and Ron Sales took first place in their age group in the AAU League and Tournament.

It has been a long time coming for Korean War Veteran James L. Walker. Walker, 66, the son of Harry W. and Della Walker, grew up in Millcreek and graduated from Fredericktown High School. He was supposed to have received the Combat Infantry Badge for outstanding military service 43 years ago but something went wrong. The State Department of Defense apparently misplaced the record of Walker's service and he never received the honor. Thanks to the help of U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, the records have finally been found and Walker received his badge from Emerson last Friday at a ceremony at Bonne Terre City Hall.

Fredericktown Middle School students take part in a physics experiment before school, Tuesday morning. These science labs are open to students before and after school each Tuesday.

While they were moving a large cabinet in the vault in the Madison County Circuit Clerk and Recorder's office, Circuit Clerk Kay Bradford found a rolled up, smashed document. The document was an old map, specifically it was "Plat of the Mine La Motte Tract being U.S. Survey NO. 2963--Madison and St. Francois Co's, Mo., May 8, 1871, 84 1/2" x 57 1/4"."