100 years –July 12, 1923

Under the law which went into effect the 25th of June, the fellow who meddles with the booze business is running a grave risk of getting into some real trouble. Heretofore the violation of liquor laws usually meant a fine or, at the most, a jail sentence. Now practically any participation whatever in the booze business may mean a trip to Jefferson City for a long stay in the penitentiary, or if the victim is let off with a fine it cannot be less than $500, with a jail sentence fixed at three months to a year.

A snake was discovered in Schlesinger's store Friday afternoon. It crawled around among some merchandise and the proprietors and clerks joined in a general search for the unwelcomed visitor.

The person who has not been over the six miles of road being constructed by the Gillioz company, cannot appreciate the wonderful progress being made.

Mrs. Frank Lytle, who lives on East College avenue, several days ago turned over to the office of the Prosecuting Attorney a can containing a mixture of tar and feathers which had been left on her porch. Letters had been clipped from some printed sheet and pasted on the can which spelled out a warning for her to leave town within ten days.

75 years —July 15, 1948

Almost complete is the new school house for the Consolidated Mill Creek School District. The building has four class rooms, an auditorium, a library, toilets, complete heating system and many other modern features not usually found in communities of that size.

Boxholders on Rural Route One are probably getting pretty familiar with that of Medford J. Darnell climbing back into his truck after leaving them their daily mail. Darnell, a veteran of World War II, recently was appointed to the position after he was found to have the highest mark in the examinations given months ago at the Post Office.

Myron Welch and Glen Wright were frog hunting Monday night on Mine La Motte Lake without success. During the course of their search, a nice jack salmon jumped in the boat and the two men nabbed him to grace their dinner tables. Wright is reported to have said that he would not tell of the incident because no one would believe it, but Welch couldn't resist Tuesday and out came the "fish story."

The Legion's steam-swing near the Pavilion was once again one of the big attractions of the American Legion's picnic held Monday July 5.

50 years –July 12, 1973

Brown Shoe Co. will construct a new factory in Fredericktown, it was announced this week by Richard W. Shomaker, president of the St. Louis based firm. Brown has been operating a plant in this city since 1953. The new facility will be located on Highway Z, just east of the business district on a plot of ground 15 acres in size.

A good portion of Monday night's City Council meeting was spent on sidewalks. The Revelle Lumber Co. submitted the only bid for the repair of sidewalks in the downtown area. Revelle's bid for the removal and replacement of cracked sidewalks in the business district amounted to $8,892. They also bid $8 a lineal foot for the curbs. The curbs will be replaced as needed.

Pickets continued to walk at the Mississippi Lime Co. plant in Ste. Genevieve as late as Tuesday of this week. The dispute centers around wages and hospitalization. Several Madison Countians are employed at the lime company.

Jay Rau scored a hole-in-one last Thursday afternoon at Fredericktown Country Club.

25 years – July 15, 1998

When young Bill Robertson's mother framed her son's crayon drawing of his interpretation of a deer, little did she realize that one day a huge part of Bill's life would revolve around that elusive animal. Bill's fascination began early, and has never want to this day. Bill Robertson, of Fredericktown, believes it was his destiny to raise elk on his farm.

The candidates for the 1998 Lions Club Rodeo Queen are Kristie Harris, Melanie Rowland, Natalie Young, Lori West, and Andrea Starkey.

The Fredericktown Bandits Baseball Team capped its regular season with a pair of huge victories to finish 16-0.

On May 9, 1998, Wilma Ochs of Uniontown and June Rolens of Fredericktown participated in commencement exercises at Mineral Area College. Both sisters graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree with a major in Psychology. They are among the first graduates of the Sereno campus, a consortium agreement between Mineral Area College, Southeast Missouri State University, and Perry County District #32.