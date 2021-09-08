From Our Files

100 years – Sept. 8, 1921
A large delegation of the representatives of Marquand was before the county court Wednesday morning to urge the building of a bridge across Castor River just west of town.
The County Board of Equalization was in session Tuesday passing on the work of the assessor. The board increased valuations of 17 merchants. Among them was Fredericktown Lumber Co. which increased from $4,500 to $5,000. The Board of Appeals will meet, Sept. 26th to hear all complaints.
Considerable surprise was shown a few weeks ago when the Lone Star Route was marked by a Poplar Bluff representative of that organization from here to Marble Hill through Marquand, instead of east of town through Patton to Marble Hill and then south. Orders were received to remove the markers from the route through Marquand and put them on the route originally mapped.
The Picric acid that was turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture from the Army Department at the end of the war has now been made available for the farmers’ use. The acid is a perfectly safe explosive that does not have any bad effect on the land. It should be used the same as ordinary dynamite.
75 years – Sept. 5, 1946
J.N. Hartsell of Dupo, Illinois renewed his subscription this week to The Democrat News. Hartsell, well-known locally, has been a subscriber for 39 years.
Snakes in general are feared but the mention of a 42-inch timber rattle snake with nine rattles is enough to curdle the blood of the strongest. Just such a serpent was killed Tuesday on the Crane Tower Road, south of Ironton.
Propaganda designed to influence the voters of Fredericktown when they go to the polls tomorrow is now in evidence throughout the corporate limits. The election tomorrow will decide whether or not Fredericktown is to own the municipal power system.
Dr. S. C. Slaughter, city health doctor, has ordered this week that all dogs be kept up for the next thirty days. This order was made necessary by the findings reported this week in regards to the head of the dog sent to Jefferson City last week. Rabies was found and it is believe that the infected dog has bitten other dogs of the community.
50 years – Sept. 9, 1971
Madison County showed a total of 433 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to figures just released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of the Census. The last census in 1964, the number of farms reported in the county was 451.
Becky Turnbaugh and Karen Bollinger qualified for the state competition in 4-H.
The Cost of Living Council has apparently eliminated up to 80 per cent of the nation’s school employees from pay hikes. The National Education Assn. called the ruling, issued Friday, an incredible reversal that will create havoc in thousands of schools where payrolls are being computed.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvest Venable celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary, last Tuesday at the Ozark Nursing Home in Fredericktown.
Thal’s Supermarket has been sold by Walter Thal to an Illinois man, closing a long chapter in the Thal Family’s history of operating food stores in the mineral area of southeast Missouri.
25 years – Sept. 11, 1996
By all accounts, the Second Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce Civil War Re-enactment was a great success. The event, which was highlighted by the fact that 1996 marks the 135th Anniversary of the Battle of Fredericktown, took place on Sept. 6-8 on the property just north of Save-A-Lot.
Fredericktown residents will see a small increase in their personal property tax this year. At Monday’s City Council meeting the Fredericktown Board of Aldermen approved a 1996 personal property tax rate of $1.10 (per $100 assessed valuation). The 1995 property tax rate was $1.07.
Six-year-old Donovan Tilk had a cycling mishap on Saturday while camping in Doniphan. The first grader hit a dead stop while going down hill. He got a hole in his cheek from a tooth and wood and he cracked his helmet. However, he is alright now. After his accident, Fredericktown Walmart replaced his cracked helmet with a new one.
Erica Danielle Robbins, 10, daughter of Bill and Kim Robbins of Marquand, has been selected as a finalist in the 1996 Pre-Teen Missouri Scholarship and Recognition Program to be held, Sept. 20-22 at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.