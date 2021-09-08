From Our Files

Snakes in general are feared but the mention of a 42-inch timber rattle snake with nine rattles is enough to curdle the blood of the strongest. Just such a serpent was killed Tuesday on the Crane Tower Road, south of Ironton.

Propaganda designed to influence the voters of Fredericktown when they go to the polls tomorrow is now in evidence throughout the corporate limits. The election tomorrow will decide whether or not Fredericktown is to own the municipal power system.

Dr. S. C. Slaughter, city health doctor, has ordered this week that all dogs be kept up for the next thirty days. This order was made necessary by the findings reported this week in regards to the head of the dog sent to Jefferson City last week. Rabies was found and it is believe that the infected dog has bitten other dogs of the community.

50 years – Sept. 9, 1971

Madison County showed a total of 433 farms in the 1969 Census of Agriculture, according to figures just released by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of the Census. The last census in 1964, the number of farms reported in the county was 451.

Becky Turnbaugh and Karen Bollinger qualified for the state competition in 4-H.