From Our Files

100 years – Aug. 24, 1922

Despite the fact that the guarantors of the Chautauqua are likely to have to make up a deficit of a hundred dollars or more, they are not ready to quit, and the contract for next year's event was signed last night by perhaps forty of the most substantial citizens of the community.

The arrest last week of Everett Bennett with a bottle of liquor in his possession resulted in the discovery Thursday of a complete booze-making outfit at the home of Ed Henson, a prominent farmer of Cornwall.

Soaking rains fell Monday and Tuesday of this week breaking the long drought which had become distressing. Corn had suffered considerable damage while gardens and pastures had been almost entirely ruined.

The county treasurer has received from the state, school funds $6,693 to the credit of the various school districts of Madison County which made application for the state aid.

75 years – Aug. 28, 1947

Marquand, Madison County's second largest town, will be the site of a shoe factory if Tuesday night's enthusiasm is any criterian. A mass meeting of the shareholders and citizenry of Marquand met Tuesday night at the high school in that little town and the 75 to 100 people assembled there voted unanimously in favor of pushing the factory to completion.

Continued growls and calls by some strange animal have been heard frequently of late in the Boswell community and residents of that neighborhood have described their ideas on the matter to friends and neighbors, but nothing tangible has been put forward until Monday afternoon of last week. About three o'clock in the afternoon of the day, 10-year-old Agnes Ann Slocum, daughter of George Slocum, playing in the front yard of the family home with a little friend who lived nearby, heard a strange noise and upon looking up saw what she described as "an ape like those in the St. Louis Zoo." Her little dog growled at the animal which stood as high as a man when on its hind legs and the animal ran away. Slocum, alarmed by the little girl's story, kept his children close to home. Undiscernable footprints had been seen lately about the Boswell neighborhood but last Friday Slocum made a plaster cast of one of the footprints and brought it into town. The print is characteristic of an ape and Slocum is encouraging a hunt of the animal.

To-date, with only one day's enrollment, 284 students have registered at the local high school. That high total is expected to be increased with the opening of school to well over 300 students and by reason of the record registration the teaching staff will be overwhelmed.

50 years – Aug. 24, 1972

The sign is very plain: For Trash Only. Mayor C. J. Whitener has had two large trash receptacles placed in the parking lots behind the downtown business district. He said that incinerators were being removed and that Otto Parsons was taking care of the trash removal. "We are asking residents to stop burning in the downtown area," the mayor said. "So far," he continued, "this voluntary approach has worked quite well."

The city of Fredericktown's three parking lots received a new seal coat last week. The parking lots behind the East Main business district and a third one behind West Main stores were improved. It marked the first time the area behind The Flower Box and A-1 TV had been seal coated by the city. New parking lines will be re-drawn in the near future.

Lightening caused a fire at about 7 p.m., Sunday evening that destroyed two business firms and caused damage to a third in Marquand.

Earl Laycock of Fredericktown was honored recently at a VFW District 8 meeting in Steelville. He was presented a plaque for his 17 years as chaplain of the district. He is a life member of Post 4320 in Fredericktown.

25 years – Aug. 27, 1997

"We feel this is a positive step for Black River Electric and the community as a whole," said Black River Electric Cooperative Board President M. Stephen Dees. He was referring to a tract of land the cooperative recently purchased from Paul Skaggs & Sons, Inc. of Fredericktown. The sale, finalized August 20, involves just over 100 acres which lies approximately three quarters of a mile north and west of the Highway 67 and 72 interchange.

Citizens of Fredericktown stand to receive a great decrease in their property tax rate this year. The Fredericktown City Council proposed the new 1997 rate and if approved, it will be a 21.8 percent decrease from 1996's rate.

Madison Medical Center held a Junior Volunteer Recognition Tea, Thursday night. Activity Director Kathy Bullis presented each of the volunteers with a certificate and thanked them and their parents.