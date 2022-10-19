From Our Files

100 years – Oct. 19, 1922

Several cases of dipththeria have developed since last week, though there have been no cases for a few days and it is believed the disease is checked. Miss Mary Yow, a high school girl, was quarantined last Thursday. The little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ira Mabuce was the next case, while on Saturday night Mrs. George Hull and little son both became sick. All four of these cases are said to be past danger now.

The City Council will meet tonight in special session to discuss the proposition of leasing with the privilege of buying, two oil burning power units for the municipal light plant.

At the Ammon House, 141 South Main St., Fredericktown, Mo. Meals 35c, rooms 50c. Service the best.

Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Watts entertained a number of their relatives and friends with a dinner given in honor of the 80th birthday of Hiram Watts, their brother, at their home on Castor Sunday, October 15.

The Marvin College football team defeated the American Legion Team of Farmington on the latter's field last Friday afternoon. The school was 25 to 6. The Farmington team is made up of stars of the former years, but they were no match for the school boys.

75 years – Oct. 23, 1947

The Mill Creak School has recently turned over to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a check for $172.80, the proceeds from a box supper designed to aid the Veterans in their drive for a new home and community building.

Agents Rand Barrett and Art Provence this week placed 10,000 fish in the Mine LaMotte Lake and Mine LaMotte Reservoir. The large deposit of fish consisted of bluegill, crape, and bass.

Mr. and Mrs. Victor L. Bailey were married Oct. 3. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Charley Wagganer at the Blush Church. Mrs. Bailey is the former Miss Velva R. Wagganer and both young people are well known to Fredericktown residents.

Monday night of this week saw some 150 4-H Club members and leaders enjoying a banquet given to them by the local Rotary Club in recognition of their having successfully completed another year of 4-H club work.

50 years – Oct. 19, 1972

Circuit Judge J. O. Swink signed a temporary restraining order on Oct. 11. The order decrees that the City of Fredericktown be absolutely restrained and prohibited from enforcing zoning ordinances in regard to the Family Planning Center at 507 W. College in Fredericktown.

Madison County Progress Inc. has just about completed the ground work for an attitude survey to be run in Fredericktown and Madison County.

"Secret Fashion" a horse owned by J.B. Schnapp of Fredericktown won the Missouri-Kansas Fine Harness Stakes at the America Royal in Kansas City Monday night.

The D-N's popular news service Tele-News, has not been in service since noon last Saturday. The 30-second news capsule is recorded on a special tape. This tape broke, after recording almost half a million calls. A new tape has been ordered, and Tele-News will resume as soon as the recording device has been repaired.

25 years – Oct. 22, 1997

"Egg on your face" ....was the remark made Monday by Dr. Kevin Kastens, the University of Missouri associate director of bands as he informed FHS Band Director John Howser of the huge mistake which was made following the Homecoming Parade competition, Saturday at Mizzou. The only award FHS received at the awards ceremony was the first place Auxiliary Award for the 3A Division presented to the FHS Flag Corps. Monday afternoon, word was received by e-mail from the University that a mistake had been made in tabulations and the Marching Blackcat Band had won first place in the 3A Division and was recipient of the overall Grand Champion Award.

The BUDDY Club of Fredericktown High School joined with Mayor Bill Powell to recognize October 27-31, 1997 as Red Ribbon Week in Fredericktown.

The Wagganer Clan gathered at Teen Town in Fredericktown, October 12, 1997, for their 26th Reunion.